ST. DAVID − The defending 1A state champion St. David Tigers began their march toward a second straight state title, knocking off the Mayer Wildcats 13-0 in five innings in the first round of the 1A state playoffs Tuesday.
Owen Judd, Ryan Gooding and Jake Goodman combined for a one-hit shutout which included six strikeouts and one walk.
St. David advances to the second round of the state tournament and will host the Anthem Prep Eagles Saturday at 4 p.m. Anthem disposed of Baboquivari 13-2 in its first-round game Tuesday.
Senior Talon Haynie got the Tigers on the board in the bottom of the first after a leadoff walk that was followed by Judd’s RBI single.
In the bottom half of the second inning, St. David sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runs on four hits, four walks and two Wildcat errors, padding its lead to 9-0. Haynie had an RBI single, Judd a two-run single, Gooding a two-run triple and Koy Richardson a two-run double.
St. David tacked on three more runs in the fourth, two of which came on an error on Judd’s sharp grounder that was misplayed and scored Jeremiah Toyota-Gill.
Gooding was 2-for-3, scored a run and had two RBIs; Judd was 2-for-4 with three RBIs; Haynie was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Goodman was 1-for-2 with two runs scored; Richardson was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and an RBI; and Toyota-Gill was 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI.
