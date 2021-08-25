ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers believe they have the talent and ability to repeat as 1A South Region champions and at the same time atone for last year’s first-round exit from the state playoffs when they kick off their season Aug. 27 against Cibecue.
The season had originally been scheduled to start Aug. 20, but Cibecue requested the game be pushed back a week. The Aug. 27 game that had been previously scheduled against Baboquivari will now be played Sept. 28, four days after the Sept. 24 homecoming game with Valley Union and three days prior to its key 1A South regional game in San Manuel.
Braden Davis is in his fifth season as head coach of the Tigers.
“Playing three games so close together is not optimal, but there are so many things out of our control, especially during these COVID times,” he said. “At least we still have nine games to play. We’ll take what we got and do the best we can and pray to God we stay healthy. We tried to fill our week one with Mountainside, the new school in Surprise, but the coach told me they wouldn’t be ready. We then thought we had Williams willing to play us at a neutral site, but their coach declined.”
According to Davis, St. David football is based upon three fundamental pillars.
“One is the continued tradition and brotherhood of St. David football that includes representing our community well, learning the fundamentals of the game and preparing ourselves as best we can through practice and hard work,” he said in an earlier interview. “The second is modeling and helping these young men develop lifelong positive physical habits through weights, diet and conditioning, and the third pillar is modeling and teaching lifelong positive mental and emotional habits.”
This year’s team is loaded with talent and expected to be a 1A contender.
Senior running back/linebacker Talon Haynie is one of the key returners this year. He was the South Region player of the year in 2020 and is expected to be one of the top running backs in the state.
Senior linebacker/wingback Jake Goodman was the South Region defensive player of the year in 2020. Senior center/nose tackle Bobcat Pacheco was a first-team region lineman last year.
Senior linebacker/guard Brayden Merrill was also a first-team region linebacker last year.
Senior defensive end/running back Cody Didion was the Tigers’ leading scorer in 2019 and looks to have a great senior year, Davis said. Senior cornerback/wide receiver Jeremiah Toyota-Gill was one of St. David’s best cover guys and looks to have a great year.
Junior Ryan Gooding takes over this year at quarterback replacing Davis’ son, Logan, who graduated.
“Ryan is big and strong and has a good arm,” Davis said.
Junior tight end and defensive end Kydin Richardson is expected to have a good season on both sides of the ball and can contribute in multiple ways, Davis said.
Junior wide receiver/safety Koy Richardson will be one of the Tigers’ primary receiving targets this year. Senior guard/defensive back Devvin Deskins looks to earn a starting spot this season as a quick, strong guard, and senior guard/defensive tackle Josh Peterson looks to be a starter as well as becoming a force on special teams.
Haynie, Pacheco, Goodman, Merrill, Toyota-Gill, Koy and Kydin Richardson and Didion are all returners.
“We had a strong team last year, but were challenged with a limited schedule due to the pandemic,” Davis said. “We really weren’t tested until the playoffs and fell a little short of where we thought we could be. We return nearly every defensive starter and look to continue to improve our defense and reload what we hope is a balanced and potent offense. We have a strong schedule like we had originally planned to have last year, with freedom (non region) games against some of the best teams in the state.”
Davis is happy with the participation numbers over the summer.
“We feel fortunate that we’ve got better numbers this year,” Davis said. “We graduated six, but added nine freshmen and some move-ins. This is more players than we’ve had since I’ve been the head coach here. As of right now, we have 30 players with one still waiting to get cleared after a non-sport related concussion this summer, and one very recent move-in waiting to get his physical and paperwork completed. So we could have 32.”
Davis expects his team to display an exciting brand of ball this year, both offensively and defensively.
“I’m an offense guy so it’s always a temptation to get a little wild offensively, but we still want to stay pretty balanced with the run and pass and keep things relatively simple so our guys can play fast and smart and fundamentally sound,” he said.
“That being said, we’ll always have some fun wrinkles, and I always try to design things that fit the skill sets of our players. On the defensive side of the ball, hopefully fans will see us staying very aggressive and relentless, tackling well and dominating the line of scrimmage.”
Looking ahead to the conference race and where the Tigers should finish, Davis feels the 1A South will be much stronger this year.
“There are a couple of teams, Baboquivari and Cibeque, who were unable to play last year, so we really don’t know what they’ll have, but we expect all of our other South opponents to be improved,” he said.
“San Manuel had a young tough team last year and made it to the playoffs, so we expect those guys to be very good. They return nearly everybody. We saw Valley Union improve a great deal throughout the year last year, and I expect them to be even better this year.
“Similarly, Duncan has a young but talented group, a young talented quarterback, and a lot of size up front. Fort Thomas is still young, and COVID forced them to cancel our game last year, but we expect them to be improved. One of our goals is to repeat as South champs, and I feel we have the team to do it, but it will not be easy.”
Davis and his players are eager to begin playing some games.
“My dad (the late Tom Davis) used to say that his favorite season was fall. Now I know why. The excitement is high,” he said. “Eight-man football is fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.