ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers thumped the Cibecue Wildcats 69-0 in the season opener for both 1A schools Friday.
The Tigers put up 46 points in the first quarter and spent the remainder of the game playing with a running clock, which happens when a team is ahead by 40 points or more, per AIA rules.
Talon Haynie got things going when he scored on an eight-yard run 49 seconds into the game.
On Cibecue’s ensuing possession of the game, Cody Didion recovered a fumble for a score and Jake Goodman’s 2-point conversion carry gave St. David a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Later in the quarter, Brayden Merrill had a 26-yard punt return for a score; Kydin Richardson recorded a safety; quarterback Ryan Gooding completed a two-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Toyota-Gill; Didion had a 15-yard interception return for a score and Haynie closed out the quarter with a 25-yard TD run. There were also successful 2-point conversion carries from Jake Goodman, and Talon and Marek Haynie.
Grayson Merrill’s three-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter gave St. David a 52-0 lead at the half. Merrill is a freshman for the Tigers making his high school debut Friday.
In the second half, Jaydon Gill, another freshman making his varsity debut, scored on a 29-yard run, Marek Haynie had a safety and Merrill completed a 12-yard TD pass to Paul Parker.
Despite the lopsided score, St. David finished the night with just 225 yards in total offense; 170 of which came on the ground and 55 through the air.
Tiger quarterbacks Grayson and Merrill were a combined five of seven in passing with two TDs and no interceptions. Their five completions were to five different receivers.
Gill led the Tigers ground game with six carries for 54 yards and a score; Marek Haynie had six carries for 50 yards; his brother Talon Haynie had three carries for 36 yards and two scores and Wyatt Judd had two carries for 10 yards.
Defensively, St. David had five sacks in the game, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
“I thought our defense really dominated and played well tonight,” Tigers’ coach Braden Davis said after the game. “I thought we were a little sloppy on offense. I think we’ll chalk that up to first game jitters. We will need to clean up our offensive play a lot before next week.”
The coach said it felt really good for himself and his players to be on the field playing against someone else besides your own teammates.
“It’s like you’re holding back wild horses,” he said. “You let the reins go a little bit and let them go play. Everybody got to play, which was nice. It’s always nice to pitch a shutout.”
Next up for the 1-0 Tigers is a trip to Bagdad where St. David will face the Sultans. Bagdad bounced back from its disappointing season opening loss to Mohave Accelerated to beat Tempe Prep 38-24 Friday.
