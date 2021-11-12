ST. DAVID — It’s an exciting time at St. David High School as the Tigers’ football team is gearing up for its 1A state championship showdown with No. 1 ranked and unbeaten Heber Mogollon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Coronado High School in Scottsdale.
The last time St. David played for a state championship was 2001 when the Tigers beat Joseph City 57-43.
The second-seeded Tigers are 10-1, their lone loss coming Sept. 17 at Mogollon 48-26.
The points scored by Mogollon and St. David that game are the most each team has allowed an opponent to score against them this season.
Through 11 games, St. David has outscored its opponents by an average of 57-18 while Mogollon is outscoring its opposition 59-7.
St. David is led by a dual threat. Junior quarterback Ryan Gooding has passed for 2,999 yards with 34 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Senior running back Talon Haynie is Cochise County’s top rusher with 1,672 yards. He has scored 26 touchdowns.
“We are looking forward to playing St. David on Saturday,” Mogollon coach Rick Samon said. “Coach (Braden) Davis has done a great job with this group of boys and we are looking forward to a good matchup on Saturday in the 1A state championship.”
Davis knows his team is going to have to play well and can’t fall behind early and then rally the way it did in the state quarterfinals and semifinals.
“We hope to never fall behind, especially against good teams,” Davis said. “We were very fortunate that we found a way to come back against Bagdad and Williams, which says a lot about our conditioning, and the fortitude of our guys and our staff because those opponents are both very good physical teams and very well coached.
“We sure don’t want to fall behind against Mogollon, especially with how dominant they can be running the ball. But we also need to be patient and persistent. We’re not going to panic if we get down a few points. We’re confident we can score. We will need to get a few stops and take care of the ball.”
Davis understands it’s going to be a heavyweight fight when the teams meet.
“Mogollon is the defending champs, and I agree with their coach when he said they’re even better this year,” Davis stated. “They handled us up in Heber earlier in the season. But we’ve been through a gauntlet since then that’s honed us into a better team.
“We know they’ve improved, too. We’ll have to be at our best to put ourselves in a position to win. I’m so proud of our guys and our staff. We’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point where we’re playing for the state championship. We’re continuing to work hard this last week so we can finish strong and bring it home.”
