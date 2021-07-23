ST. DAVID — With the start of high school football just around the corner, the coaches and players at St. David High School are hosting a football camp Thursday and Friday for youth in their area.
The campers are taught the basics of throwing and catching a football, how to block and tackle as well as teamwork and the importance of hustling on and off the field.
The camp concludes Saturday at 4:30 p.m. with a flag football game at St. David High School, weather permitting. The game will take place in conjunction with Pioneer Days, which St. David will be celebrating Saturday. The camp participants will wear game jerseys, flags, hear their name announced on the public address system and the scoreboard will be running with the score, time, down and distance.
Braden Davis, St. David head coach, said this idea started several years ago with his brother, Brett. It wasn’t held last year because of COVID-19.
“We use these to try and get these kids interested in football,” the coach said. “Plus it helps the middle school. A lot of these kids are middle school aged kids.”
Tyler Deneweth, the middle school football coach, is assisting at the clinic, scouting for possible players for his program.
Davis encourages his players to come out and take part giving back some of the stuff they learned.
“We want them to take a little more active role in running drills,” Davis said. “It’s fun being out here with these kids.”
St. David kicks off practice on Monday. The first week will be primarily conditioning. Full contact drills are expected to begin the week of Aug. 9.
St. David opens its high school football season at home Aug. 20 against Cibecue.
“I think we’re all pretty excited about this upcoming season,” the coach said. “We can’t wait to officially get started.”
