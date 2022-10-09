The three-time 1A South Region champion St. David Tigers kept their unbeaten streak intact, shutting out the Fort Thomas Apaches 29-0 in a Thursday night game at Fort Thomas.
The score was closer than expected thanks mostly to a continuous running clock that was put into effect after St. David’s first score.
“Their AD (Sam Diaz) asked for a running clock after our first score, and when he said running clock, he meant running constantly without stopping for change of possessions or scores,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “I’d brought all our freshmen and hoped to have them get some meaningful minutes, but we had just four total possessions and the Fort had just three before halftime. Then there was some lightning in the distance, so the referee called the game. We were disappointed for our younger guys who’d made the trip hoping to play a little more, but we added another JV game against Valley Union on Saturday, so there’s some consolation for them.”
Marek Haynie had the Tigers’ first score on a 38-yard run. Paul Parker’s successful extra point kick gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead 2½ minutes into the game.
Copper Merrill followed with a safety for St. David and quarterback Ryan Gooding had touchdown passes of 2 and 6 yards to Matteo Carrafa and Kydin Richardson as the Tigers led 22-0 at the end of the second quarter.
Connor Curtis’ 25-yard TD run in the second, which was followed by Parker’s successful extra point, gave St. David a 29-0 lead at the half.
Gooding finished 5 of 7 passing for 93 yards and two scores. He also had two carries for 30 yards while Haynie had one for 38 and Curtis one for 25, each with a TD.
Richardson had two receptions for 39 yards and a score.
“We didn’t look sharp, so we’ll need to regain some focus and intensity as we prepare for Hayden next week,” Davis said.
The Tigers, 8-0 overall, 6-0 in the region and ranked third in the state, have an important 1A showdown with undefated Hayden (7-0), the No. 2-ranked 1A team in the state, Friday, Oct. 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.