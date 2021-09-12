If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DUNCAN — The St. David Tigers dominated another opponent Friday, thumping the Duncan Wildkats 60-6 in a 1A South Region game.
St. David has scored 60-plus points in each of its games to move to 3-0.
The Tigers trailed briefly in this game as Duncan received the opening kickoff and 54 seconds later scored on a 55-yard run for a 6-0 lead.
It took St. David a couple of possessions to get its offense in gear but once it did the points went up quickly.
Talon Haynie’s 29-yard run with 3:27 remaining in the first quarter and Ryan Gooding’s pass to Kydin Richardson for the 2-point conversion gave the Tigers an 8-6 lead.
The second quarter was all St. David as the Tigers scored 38 consecutive points and for the third straight week put the game into a running-clock mode before halftime.
Gooding had three touchdown passes, connecting on throws of 26, 44 and 5 yards to Koy Richardson, Brayden Merrill, and Jake Goodman. Haynie scored his second TD of the game on a 67-yard run and Bobcat Pacheco had a 5-yard run as St. David went in at halftime ahead 46-6.
Haynie scored in the third quarter on a 42-yard run. Cody Didion’s 2-point conversion increased the Tigers’ lead to 54-6.
The final points of the night came on a pass from backup quarterback Wyatt Judd to Matteo Carfa with 8:50 remaining in the game.
“Similar to last week, we had a tough first quarter,” said St. David coach Braden Davis. “Duncan struck first and it took us a while to get going, but then we exploded in the second quarter.”
Haynie had 14 carries for 219 yards and three TDs. The senior running back has run for more 500 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He also had 27 yards on punt returns, giving him 246 all-purpose yards.
Didion had six carries for 60 yards and freshman Jacob Gill had seven carries for 33 yards.
Gooding had his best performance of the season, connecting on 12 of 19 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception this season.
Jake Goodman has six receptions for 66 yards and a TD and Koy Richardson had five catches for 51 yards and a score.
The Tigers had close to 100 yards in penalties.
St. David has a huge matchup this week on the road Friday at Heber Mogollon. The Mustangs are 4-0, has outscored its opponents 247-12, and has had all four of its games move early into the running clock. This 1A showdown is scheduled for 7 p.m.
