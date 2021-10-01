If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers hosted the Sells Baboquivari Warriors in a rare Tuesday night football game and came away with a convincing 51-6 win.
The game was the second in five days for the Tigers, who now turn their focus toward getting ready for a 1A South Region showdown Friday with San Manuel. Friday’s game could very well be for the 1A South championship.
San Manuel (5-0) is third in the 1A state rankings while St. David (5-1) is ranked fifth. The Tigers’ loss was to Mogollon, ranked No. 1 in 1A.
In Tuesday’s game with Baboquivari, Tigers running back Talon Haynie had 140 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns. He rushed for 68 yards on five carries and had 71 yards on three receptions from Ryan Gooding. Gooding was 7-of-8 in passing for 200 yards and three TDs.
St. David jumped to a 30-0 first-quarter lead as Haynie had TD runs of 5, 20 and 15 yards and Gooding completed a 68-yard TD pass to Cody Didion. Haynie and Bobcat Pacheco each had 2-point conversion carries and Lorenzo Padoann kicked two extra points.
In the second quarter Gooding had two 38-yard TD passes, one to Haynie the other to Jake Goodman, as the Tigers led 43-0 at the half and for the fifth time in six games put the game into a running clock, which happens when a team is ahead by 42 points or more.
Baboquivari scored its lone TD in the third on a 40-yard TD pass.
St. David countered with a safety courtesy of Braden Merrill in the fourth and closed out the scoring on a 10-yard run by freshman Connor Curtis, who had 12 carries for 68 yards.
“We were happy with our win over Baboquivari,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “I thought we played well on both sides of the ball. They were very big and their quarterback is a tough, strong kid, and a load to tackle. He got away and made some plays, but overall I thought we contained him well and flew to the ball.
“Brayden was all over the field and it seemed like he was involved in just about every tackle. We had a couple of mental mistakes offensively, but still took care of the ball and made the plays when we needed to. I thought (Gooding) threw the ball very well, and Talon made some exceptional plays out of the backfield. Overall, a great team effort and an important region win for us.”
