New Buena wrestling coach Tim Williams gets the squad ready for the upcoming season during a practice last week.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — For the first time in longer than a decade there will be a new face coaching the Buena High School wrestling team this season.

Tim Willams, who works full time for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and is a longtime friend of former Buena wrestling coach and Sheriff Mark Dannels, has been appointed Dannels’ successor.

