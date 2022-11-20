SIERRA VISTA — For the first time in longer than a decade there will be a new face coaching the Buena High School wrestling team this season.
Tim Willams, who works full time for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and is a longtime friend of former Buena wrestling coach and Sheriff Mark Dannels, has been appointed Dannels’ successor.
Williams was an assistant coach to Dannels from 2011-14 before moving to football. He coached in the city league and was an assistant coach under Buena coach Joe Thomas.
“I currently coach JV football at Buena and varsity wrestling,” he said. “Mark talked to me quite a bit about taking (the program) over. He knew my background in coaching. I’ve known Mark for close to 20 years since I first started in the department and so when he reached out to me and said, ‘hey what do you think about taking over the wrestling program,’ I thought about it, put in for it, and got it. Wrestling has always been a huge part of my life.”
Williams said knowing how busy Dannels is as sheriff he was not surprised when he learned Dannels was stepping away from the mat.
“Being the border supervisor for the county I work with him daily, I figured he was being taxed pretty hard,” he said. “I was still coaching football, and the sheriff was still coaching wrestling when he mentioned he wanted to step down. We talked about what it would take for me to do wrestling and (also) currently what I’m doing with the sheriff’s office. We had a lot of conversations about it. We went into this together saying this is going to have to work on both sides.”
Assisting Williams this year will be Carl Larimer, Matt Keough, Chris Kraus, Noah Au-Yang and Mike Toomoka. Williams’ wife, Sandi, will be the team manager and Amanda Larimer, Carl’s wife, will be the scorekeeper.
Buena had four wrestlers qualify for state last year: Andrew Chase at 190 pounds, Corey Kaufmann at 165, Aysha General at 126 and Roxanna Martinez at 132.
“All four are returning wrestlers,” Williams said. “We currently have 62 on our roster this season. I know we have a lot of returning wrestlers, however I don’t have a copy of last year’s roster.”
One of the new wrestlers is freshman Trenton Williams, who will be wrestling at 175 pounds.
“My son has been a big wrestler,” Williams said. “He won the 167 pound last year in the junior high league and he’s always been a big football player, so it’s always been a family adventure for us. A lot of the coaches I’ve brought on to the program I have known a long time.”
Wiliams makes his coaching debut Tuesday, Nov. 22, when the Colts head to Sahuarita Walden Grove for a triangular match with the Red Wolves and Marana. Buena’s home opener will be Thursday, Nov. 30, against Tucson’s Pueblo and Rincon and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro.
Williams says of the 62 wrestlers that are out, six are female, and the numbers are larger than he expected.
“These first few weeks have been challenging because we have a whole lot of new wrestlers,” he said. “We have a lot of freshmen that came out which is exciting. They are eager to learn but I have a lot of kids who have no wrestling experience whatsoever. I’m excited to see what this group can do. I feel we have a lot of kids who are going to do well this year on both the girls’ and boys’ teams.”
Buena has just two home meets this year but will compete in numerous multiple meets on the road as well as the William Bell Wrestling Invitational at Pueblo Dec. 2-3, the Eye of the Tiger duals in Marana Dec. 9-10 and the Flowing Wells Invitational Jan. 13-14.
“I’m a huge component of strength,” Williams said. “We are going to be focusing on skill and building the strongest wrestlers and athletes we can focus on and build. My spin is to not always look at the overall just wrestler but also look at the overall athlete.
“I’ve always been a component of making the best all-around athlete we can put out to succeed in life.”
