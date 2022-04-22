MORENCI — After beating Morenci 4-2 several weeks ago in Tombstone, the Yellow Jackets baseball team came up short end in its rematch Tuesday, falling 6-5.
Tied 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Morenci got its leadoff batter on base with a double and then followed with an RBI single that scored the winning run.
Tombstone scored a run in the top of the first when Ty Adams’ RBI single scored Joel Esparza.
The Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 2-0 in the second when Nate Ellison scored on a Maurice Alvarez base hit.
Morenci cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning, capitalizing on a Tombstone error to make the score 2-1.
A hit-by-pitch batter followed by a sacrifice bunt set the stage for a RBI base hit that allowed the Wildcats to score in the bottom of the third, tying the game at 2-2. Two batters later, Morenci scored again for a 3-2 lead.
The Wildcats scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to pad their lead to 5-2.
Gabe Garcia’s RBI double scored Esparza in the top of the seventh, making the score 5-3. Adams then smacked a two-run home run to left field that tied the game at 5-5, setting the stage for the bottom of the seventh.
Esparza, Canez and Adams pitched for Tombstone, allowing Morenci nine hits, walking four and striking out two.
The Yellow Jackets had 10 hits. Adams was 3-for-3, scored a run and had three RBIs; Elison was 2-for-4 with a run scored; Esparza was 1-for-2 with two runs scored; Canez and Alvarez each were 1-for-3; and Garcia and DJ Elias each were 1-for-4 with Garcia scoring a run and having an RBI.
Tombstone, 14-9 overall, 9-3 in conference, 5-3 in the 2A East Region, dropped from third to fourth in the latest 2A AIA365.com rankings. The Yellow Jackets are at Pima Friday and conclude the regular season Tuesday, hosting Willcox on Tombstone Senior Day.
