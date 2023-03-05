The 2A Tombstone Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 4-0 lead and then hung on for a 4-2 win over the 1A St. David Tigers in the regular season opener on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. David.
Tombstone’s DJ Elias doubled in the top of the first inning and later stole home, giving the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 lead.
Tombstone tacked on three more runs in the second when Miles McClain scored on an Elias double. Ty Adams later doubled, scoring Elias and Andrew Griesemer.
St. David narrowed the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 4-2, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth when Jadon Gill came home on a Ryan Gooding single. Gooding later scored on a Joshua Garrett double.
Elias pitched six of the seven innings for Tombstone, allowing two runs and seven hits. He struck out 13 and didn’t allow a walk. Adams pitched one inning in relief, striking out one.
Garrett, Gooding and Owen Judd pitched for St. David. They allowed four runs and eight hits, struck out nine and walked two.
Elias was 2-for-4 for Tombstone, scored two runs and had an RBI. Adams was 1-for-3 with two RBI, Trey Franklin was 1-for-2, Cesar Canez was 1-for-4 and Miguel Rincon was 1-for-3.
Garrett and Gill led St. David, each going 2-for-3 with Garrett having an RBI. Wyatt Judd was 1-for-3, Koy Richardson was 1-for-4 and Gooding was 1-for-3.
“That was a good win for us to start the season,” Tombstone coach James Milligan said. “(St. David) is always good and well coached. We played excellent on defense and our pitching was outstanding, that’s what gave us the win.
“We scored early and then our bats went silent and we held on for the win. If we play them two weeks from now and we hit like we did they probably beat us. With their basketball team going deep in the playoffs they have only had about a week of practice.
“They are very good team and I have a ton of respect for Coach (Ron) Goodman and his program and always feel lucky getting out of their place with a win.”
“We’re a little bit young and we didn’t come out playing — they were a little bit nervous, a little bit uptight at first,” Goodman said of the Tigers. “Tombstone had four or five games already and this was our first one but as the game went on, we started to pick it up and our veteran hitters started to hit.
“We just needed a couple breaks in the end, and we would have been a lot better. We have some young players out there that we just need to get used to being in the game. Our pitchers did well; all three who threw today did a good job. These guys are working extremely hard; every day they come to work hard and practice hard. This was our first game – we’re going to come around. Tombstone always has a good program.”
Herald/Review correspondent Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
