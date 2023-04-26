Tombstone baseball ends regular season with win over Bisbee; secures first round bye at state

Bisbee's David Zamudio waits for the ball to get to his glove before tagging out Tombstone's Cesar Canez at home plate Monday.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

TOMBSTONE − The Tombstone Yellow Jackets baseball team wrapped up its regular season Monday, beating the Bisbee Pumas 11-5 on Senior Day at Tombstone High School.

The win helped the Yellow Jackets maintain their hold on second place in the 2A East Region and, most importantly, avoid a state play-in game. Tombstone will be off until May 5 when it will face an opponent from one of the play-in games.

