Tombstone baseball ends regular season with win over Bisbee; secures first round bye at state

TOMBSTONE − The Tombstone Yellow Jackets baseball team wrapped up its regular season Monday, beating the Bisbee Pumas 11-5 on Senior Day at Tombstone High School.
The win helped the Yellow Jackets maintain their hold on second place in the 2A East Region and, most importantly, avoid a state play-in game. Tombstone will be off until May 5 when it will face an opponent from one of the play-in games.
With the loss Bisbee was given the ninth seed and will host the St. John’s Redskins Wednesday, April 26, at 1 p.m. at the historic Warren Ballpark. The winner of that game will advance to the 16-team state championship tournament.
Monday, Gabe Garcia scored on an error in the bottom of the second inning giving Tombstone a 1-0 lead.
Bisbee tied the game in the third when Jose Mendez scored on a Sebastian Lopez single. Lopez’s run off a Bryan Martinez ground out gave the Pumas a 2-1 lead. Bryceton Meyer’s run in the fourth made the score 3-1 in favor of Bisbee.
Cesar Canez tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom half of the inning when his two-run triple scored Ty Adams and Gabe Garcia.
Bisbee reclaimed the lead in the fourth when Victor Ramirez doubled home Martinez. The Pumas tacked on another run later in the inning, making the score 5-3.
Tombstone tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Miles McClain doubled, scoring DJ Elias and Miguel Rincon. Adams followed with a two-run home run over the right field fence, giving the Yellow Jackets a 7-5 lead.
Tombstone added four runs in the sixth, increasing its lead to 11-5.
Elias and Canez pitched for Tombstone, allowing five runs, seven hits, striking out eight and walking two.
Garcia hit 3-for-4 for Tombstone and scored two runs, Canez was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, McClain was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Adams was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Rincon was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Elias 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Martinez, Meyer and David Zamudio pitched for Bisbee, allowing 12 hits, striking out nine and walking two.
Ramirez and Zamudio each hit 2-for-4 for Bisbee. Horacio Olivarria was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Martinez and Lopez were each 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
