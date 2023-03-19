The Tombstone Yellow Jackets baseball team suffered a frustrating and disappointing 7-6 loss to the Morenci Wildcats on Thursday, March 16, losing on a one-out walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh.
DJ Elias’ run on a wild pitch in the top of the first gave Tombstone a 1-0 lead.
Morenci countered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, taking a 2-1 lead on back-to-back RBI singles before a Yellow Jackets error led to another run for Morenci.
Morenci added another run in the third, extending its lead to 4-1.
Two Tombstone runs in the third made the score 4-3 as Gabe Garcia scored on a passed ball and Miguel Alvarez scored on an error.
Morenci countered with a run in the bottom of the fourth only to see Tombstone tie the game in the fifth when Elias scored on an error and Canez scored on an Adams single.
Morenci reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth but Tombstone tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the sixth when Elias doubled in Trey Franklin.
Cesar Canez was on the mound in the bottom of the seventh. He struck out the first batter of the inning before giving up three straight singles, the third being the game winner.
Canez and Elias pitched for Tombstone with Elias going six innings. The pitchers allowed seven runs, nine hits, struck out eight and walked two.
Tombstone had six hits. Elias was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Adams was 1-for-3. Miles McClain and Franklin each were 1-for-4.
Tombstone, 6-6 overall, 1-3 in both conference and region, has three games this week beginning Tuesday, March 21, at Willcox and Thursday, March 23 at Tucson Santa Rita. On Friday, March 24, the Yellow Jackets will host Valley Union.
