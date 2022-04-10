BISBEE − Three days following a tough loss to the defending 2A state champion Benson Bobcats, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets got back into the win column Friday night beating the Bisbee Pumas 6-4 in a 2A East Regional showdown at the historic Warren Ballpark.
When these same two teams met March 22 in Tombstone the Yellow Jackets came away with an 11-3 win.
The rematch Friday night was much different as the Pumas battled the Yellow Jackets, who according to AIA365.com, are the No. 2 ranked 2A baseball team in the state, for all seven innings leaving both Tombstone coach James Milligan and Bisbee coach Todd Hammett prideful as to how their squads battled in the rematch that wasn’t decided until the final out was made.
“We needed this win tonight that’s for sure,” Milligan said. “Our boys showed some guts there late in the game. We started pretty slow, but this was one we needed for sure. That’s a much-improved team we just beat. That’s a credit to them. Our region has good coaches, and they get better as the season goes on. We’ve got to do the same thing.”
Hammett said he was very proud of his players for battling the way they did.
“I am so proud to be able to coach this team,” he said. “They’re young and at times they make some mistakes, but they battle. There’s no quit in them. They get punched in the mouth, they get back up and they punch back.”
That statement was evident from the start as Tombstone scored first when Joel Esparza walked in the top of the first and later scored on a passed ball giving Tombstone a 1-0 lead.
Bisbee responded with a run of its own in the bottom half of the inning. Anthony Molina walked and much like Esparza, scored on a passed ball tying the game at 1-1.
The Pumas took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third. Diego Chavez hit a hard grounder that led to an error allowing Sebastian Lopez, who had previously walked, to score, giving Bisbee a 2-1 lead. Molina would later score on a wild pitch.
Nate Ellison’s run for Tombstone made the score 3-2 going into the top of the fifth when the Yellow Jackets put some hits together and scored three runs as Esparza scored the tying run on a Cesar Canez single and Ty Adams singled, scoring Trey Franklin and Canez giving Tombstone a 5-3 lead.
Bisbee came right back in the bottom half of the inning. Chavez was hit by a pitch and would later score, cutting the Yellow Jackets lead to 5-4. The inning ended with Victor Ramirez, the tying run being stranded at third base.
Esparza’s run in the top of the sixth gave Tombstone a two-run cushion.
David Zamudio and David Chapman both pitched for Bisbee, combining to allow Tombstone six runs off nine hits, walking five and striking out eight.
Esparza, Gabe Garcia and DJ Elias all pitched for Tombstone, combining to allow Bisbee four runs off one hit, walking four and striking out 15.
Esparza hit 2-for-3 and scored three runs for Tombstone. Canez was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs; Garcia was 1-for-3; Adams 2-for-3 with a run scored; Miguel Rincon 1-for-2 and Ellison 1-for-4 with a run scored.
Ramirez had the Pumas lone hit going 1-for-4.
Each team committed two errors in the game.
“We finally started hitting late in the game and that got us going,” Milligan said. “We put the ball in play and made some things happen. (Bisbee) didn’t quit and made us earn that win tonight.”
Hammett said in his opinion, Tombstone is a final four contending team and for his team to play the way they did against a quality opponent like Tombstone, says a lot about his team.
“Several weeks ago, at their place, they handled us pretty well,” Hammett said. “After that game we had a meeting with the kids. We talked, they talked. They accepted the challenge to get better and tonight it showed.”
Hammett said it was a good, entertaining Friday night high school baseball game at a historic ballpark and while he would have liked to get the win he felt it was a good game by both teams.
Bisbee, 8-7-2 overall, 2-5 in conference, 0-4 in region, will play three games in three days this week beginning on Tuesday when the Pumas host Pima in a 4 p.m. game. On Wednesday, April 13, Bisbee heads to Pima for a rematch. On Thursday San Manuel comes to Bisbee for a 6 p.m. game
Tombstone, 13-7 overall, 7-1 in conference, 5-1 in region heads to Benson Monday for a rematch with the Bobcats. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was pushed to Monday due to a shortage of officials. The Yellow Jackets will then be at Willcox on Friday.
