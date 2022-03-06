TUCSON − The Tombstone Yellow Jackets improved to 3-0 after thumping the St. Augustine Catholic Wolves of Tucson 23-2 in 2A baseball action.
Tombstone came out swinging the bats Thursday, scoring four runs in the top half of the first inning. The first run of the game came when Ty Adams singled in Joel Esparza, who had walked. Nate Ellison singled, scoring Gabe Garcia and Adams. Ellison later scored when Miguel Rincon hit a grounder and reached base on an error.
St. Augustine responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning, making the score 4-1.
Tombstone tacked on two more runs in the second before erupting for eight in the third and six more in the fourth and a 20-1 lead. Adams hit a grand slam in the eight-run rally scoring Esparza, Cezar Canez and Garcia and Miles McClain had a two-run double.
In the fourth inning rally, Maurice Alvarez hit a three-run double and Canez a two-run single.
The Yellow Jackets closed out the scoring with three more runs in the top of the fifth.
Adams and DJ Elias pitched for Tombstone, allowing four hits while walking five and striking out six.
The Yellow Jackets had 14 hits. Ellison was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Adams was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBIs, Alvarez 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Canez 2-for-3 with two RBIs, McClain 1-for-3 with three RBIs, Elias 1-for-3 and Joel Esparza and Garcia were 1-for-4.
“It’s great to start 3-0,” Tombstone coach James Milligan said. “We have played very well and the strength of our team, pitching and defense, has really shined. Last night our hitting really came around and if we continue to hit the ball and put pressure on our opponent’s defense, we will have a lot of success this year.
“We have really focused on hitting this year as it has been our weakness the last couple of years. Our kids have been working hard since the fall and their work has really shown early in the season.”
Tombstone has just one game this week, Monday at 3:45 at Patagonia, the Lobos’ season opener. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to compete in the Lancer Baseball Classic March14-18 in Tucson.
