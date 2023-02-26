The Tombstone Yellow Jackets baseball team picked up its first win of the season Friday, beating the Tucson Rincon/University Rangers 12-2 at the Cowboy Up Tournament at Tucson Electric Park.
The Yellow Jackets dropped the first game of the tournament, falling 5-4 to Flowing Wells on Thursday, Feb.23.
In the game with Rincon, Tombstone scored twice in the bottom half of the first, scored six runs in the second and added another run in the third for a 9-0 lead.
Rincon scored both its runs in the top of the fourth.
Tombstone led 10-2 going into the bottom of the fifth when the Yellow Jackets scored two runs, which stopped the game on the 10-run rule.
Cesar Canez and Miguel Rincon pitched for Tombstone, allowing the Rangers two runs and two hits while walking three and striking out five.
The Yellow Jackets had 12 hits. Rincon was 2-for-2, scored a run and had two RBIs; Ty Adams was 2-for-2 with a run scored; DJ Elias was 2-for-3, scored three runs and had an RBI; Gabe Garcia was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs; Brody Franklin was 1-for-2 with a run scored; and Miles McClain was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
In the loss to Flowing Wells, Tombstone led 4-1 going into the top of the fifth when the Caballeros rallied for four runs and a 5-4 lead.
Elias, Canez, Adams and Garcia pitched for the Yellow Jackets, allowing five runs and three hits, walking eight and striking out seven.
Tombstone had seven hits. Canez was 2-for-3 and had an RBI, Garcia was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Adams was1-for-3 with two runs scored and Elias was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
The Yellow Jackets played Marana Mountain View and Tucson Pueblo on Saturday.
Tombstone will be at St. David at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 and will host Benson at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 2.
