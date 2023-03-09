TOMBSTONE — Last year was special for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets, who recorded back-to-back perfect games.
A 10-1 loss to the eventual state champion Scottsdale Christian Eagles in the 2A state semifinals put somewhat of a damper on what, looking back, was a very successful and enjoyable season.
The goal for the Yellow Jackets this year is to get back to the state semifinals and get into the state championship game.
The pitchers who threw the perfect games last year, DJ Elias and Cesar Canez, are back and ready.
“I think our biggest strength will be our pitching,” Tombstone coach James Milligan said. “For a small school, I think our pitching depth is very good. My two main starters are both excellent pitchers who last year threw back-to-back perfect games and pitched very well in the playoffs.”
Milligan, who has coached youth baseball for about 20 years, is beginning his 11th season as head coach at THS.
Assisting him will be his son, James Milligan, Jerome Rhoades, Justin Shook, Jose Esparza and Will Finnell.
Returning are seniors Ty Adams, Hunter Clark and Canez; juniors Gabe Garcia, Miles McClain, Maurice Alvarez, Brody Franklin and Ulises Westover; and sophomores Elias, Trey Franklin, Andrew Griesemer and Miguel Rincon.
Elias and Adams were first team All-Conference and All-Region honorees while Canez and Garcia were second team All-Region honorees.
While looking at pitching at a strength, Milligan is concerned about one thing.
“Our big question mark coming into the season will be our ability to score runs,” he said. “Our pitching will keep us in most games, but generating offense, we will need some of our returning guys to really step up and be more consistent at the plate.”
Five of the seven teams in the 2A East made it into the 16-team state tournament last year with four of the five making it into the quarterfinals. Tombstone and Benson made it into the state semifinals; Benson lost to Scottsdale Christian 6-5 in the state championship game.
“I think our region is probably the toughest region in 2A baseball and I believe that most teams are pretty evenly matched up this year,” Milligan said. “It will be a battle every time we take the field in our region. Almost all of the teams have a number of returning players and at least one very good pitcher.”
Milligan said he and his players are ready to go.
“It always seems baseball doesn’t have enough time, given the overlap of winter sports into the spring season,” he said.
“We are lucky this year we had most of our guys out early and will play in a tournament before we play any counting games.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.