TOMBSTONE − Tombstone High’s baseball team has high expectations this season.
Last year the Yellow Jackets went 14-4 and at one point were the top-ranked Class 2A baseball team in the state.
“My expectations don’t really change from year to year as I expect that we will work hard, our kids will improve their baseball skills and become better people learning life skills by their participation in sports,” Tombstone coach Jamie Milligan said. “Every team expects or wants to win, qualify for playoffs and win championships and we are no different, but high school sports to me are more about learning life and professional skills through participation in sports.”
Tombstone advanced to the second round of the 2021 2A playoffs after defeating St. Johns 14-6 but fell to Scottsdale Prep 15-4.
Milligan has lofty goals for the team on and off the field.
“If our players end the season with better baseball and life skills then they came with I would consider that a successful season,” he said. “From a talent perspective, I expect that we will compete and make the postseason.”
The Yellow Jackets will strive to get the most out of their talent.
“Coaching teaches things such as commitment, accountability, punctuality, dedication, teamwork, working hard, dealing with adversity,” Milligan said. “Seeing them grow as young men and watching their skills improve and seeing them gain confidence are things that keep me coaching.”
A lot of familiar faces are returning to the lineup.
“I have a number of players coming back this season that will stand out and likely make the all-region team,” Milligan said. “Joel Esparza was the Region Player of the Year last year and will certainly make the all-region team again this year.”
Esparza batted .549 and had 28 hits, 12 runs batted in, nine doubles, two triples and three home runs.
“Other players that I think have potential for postseason honors are Ty Adams, Gabe Garcia, Nate Ellison, DJ Elias and Cesar Canez,” Milligan said.
Ellison had 24 runs, 17 hits and 10 RBIs, earning him a spot on the region second team.
Canez earned honorable mention after registering 16 runs, nine hits and seven RBIs.
On the mound, Cesar went 3-2 in six starts and 10 appearances.
“Pitching will be one of our strengths this year and we have six or seven guys that are capable of pitching at the varsity level,” Milligan said. “Most of these guys throw with decent speed and at least one good off-speed pitch they can throw.”
Pitcher Cash Finnell made first team all-region last year, going 4-2 in 10 appearances. Finnell pitched 35.1 innings and faced 142 batters.
In Arizona, the pitch count is 105 for juniors and seniors and 95 for freshmen and sophomores.
“Pitch counts, which I think are a very good thing for young players, puts an emphasis on developing more pitchers at a younger age and how coaches strategize each game,” Milligan said.
Despite all of the advancements in analytics and sabermetrics, baseball has not changed too much.
“The game itself hasn’t really changed, how you coach the game has changed due to things such as pitch counts, and BBCOR (batted ball coefficient of restitution) bats,” Milligan said. “I think BBCOR bats put more emphasis on small ball, bunting and baserunning.”
Tombstone opens its season Thursday, Feb. 24, hosting St. David at 3:30 p.m.
