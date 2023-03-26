The Tombstone High School baseball team played three games in four days last week and won all three by shutout.
The Yellow Jackets began the week blanking Willcox 8-0 on Tuesday, March 21. The results from that game were in the March 24 issue of the Herald/Review.
On Thursday, March 23, Tombstone was in Tucson where it shut out Santa Rita 20-0 and on Friday, March 24, the Yellow Jackets hosted Elfrida Valley Union and won 21-0.
In the win over Valley Union, Tombstone sophomore DJ Elias threw a one-hit, four-inning shutout, striking out 10 and walking none.
The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, two of which came on a two-run home run by Ty Adams which came after Elias led off the inning with a single. Gabe Garcia later scored on a Cesar Canez single.
In the bottom half of the second the Yellow Jackets sent 16 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs off three hits, six walks, two hit batters and four errors, increasing their lead to 15-0. Trey Franklin had an RBI single and Adams another two-run home run.
A six-run third gave Tombstone a 21-0 lead.
Larius Two Moons had Valley Union’s lone hit of the game in the second inning on a one-out single.
Tombstone had 12 hits, 16 RBIs and seven walks. Adams hit 2-for-2 with three runs scored and five RBIs, Franklin was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Elias was 2-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBIs, Miles McClain was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Garcia went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI, Maurice Alvarez was 1-for-1 with a run scored and two RBIs and Andrew Griesemer was 1-for-1 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
In the win over Santa Rita, Garcia threw a four-inning, one-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking four.
Tombstone used a four-run first, a five-run second, a five-run third and a six-run fourth to take its commanding lead.
Adams had a two-run triple in the first that got Tombstone on the board. Canez had an RBI double.
Adams had an RBI double in the third, Garcia an RBI single.
In the fourth Brenden Caballero belted a two-run double that made the score 16-0. Hunter Clark had an RBI single and McClain a two-run triple.
The Yellow Jackets had 15 hits and 13 RBIs. Elias was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, McClain was 3-for-5 with four runs scored and two RBIs and Adams was 2-for-3, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Garcia was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Cesar Canez was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Caballero was 1-for-1 with a run scored and three RBIs and Clark was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Tombstone, 9-6 overall counting the tournaments, 3-3 in both conference and region, has two road games this week, the first Tuesday, March 28, at Bisbee at 6 p.m. and the second Friday, March 31, at Benson at 4 p.m.
Valley Union, 2-6-1 overall, 0-3 in conference and region, hosts Patagonia on Tuesday, March 28; will be at Sells Baboquivari on Wednesday, March 29; and will host the St. David Tigers on Friday, March 31.
