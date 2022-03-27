TOMBSTONE − Tombstone High School’s baseball team is rolling once again, winning three games over a four-day stretch last week.
The Yellow Jackets began the season 4-0 before stumbling somewhat, going 2-6 against larger schools at tournaments in New Mexico and Arizona.
Last week, Tombstone knocked off Bisbee 13-6 on Tuesday; went on the road Wednesday and shut out Chandler Prep 19-0; and on Friday hosted 2A East Region foe Morenci, coming away with a 4-2 win.
Morenci began the scoring with a run in the top of the first.
Tombstone responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Joel Esparza led off the inning with a double. He later scored on a Gabe Garcia grounder. Garcia would later score on a passed ball, giving the Yellow Jackets a 2-1 lead.
Esparza’s run in the third gave Tombstone a 3-1 lead. Morenci took advantage of a Tombstone error in the fourth to score, pulling within one at 3-2.
The Yellow Jackets made it 4-2 after Cesar Canez doubled in Esparza in the sixth.
DJ Elias was the winning pitcher for Tombstone, giving up two runs and five hits while striking out four and walking one in five innings.
Esparza threw two innings in relief and allowed no hits while striking out four.
The Yellow Jackets had four hits. Esparza was 1-for-2 with three runs scored, Canez 1-for-4 with an RBI, Garcia 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Miguel Rincon 1-for-3.
“This was a team win,” Tombstone coach James Milligan said. “We made a few mistakes that cost us some runs and they made some good defensive plays on hard-hit balls that cost us some runs. DJ threw a great game against a good team and Joel came in and did his thing closing it out.
“Cesar had a big hit in a hit-and-run call that gave a two-run cushion going into the seventh inning and played good defense at third. We are super proud of kids. They are learning to play together and for each other. It is an awesome thing to see and makes it great for our coaching staff.”
Againsts Chandler Prep, Canez was dominant on the mound, going the distance for a one-hit shutout. He struck out seven and walked two.
Tombstone did all its scoring the first three innings, beginning with a five-run outburst followed by back-to-back seven-run innings in the second and third.
The Yellow Jackets were aided by 11 walks. Tombstone didn’t get its first hit until its sixth batter when Nate Ellison singled. By then they already had a 3-0 lead.
Walks, a hit-by-pitch batter mixed in with four singles and two doubles allowed Tombstone to tack on seven runs in the second.
It was pretty much the same pattern in the third where Tombstone added more runs for a 19-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets had 13 hits and 18 RBIs. Esparza was 1-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored; Canez was 3-for-4 and had three runs scored and two RBIs; Garcia was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Adams was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs; Ellison 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI; Rincon, 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI; and Elias 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Tombstone, 9-6 overall, 2-0 in the 2A East R, hosts Pima on Monday before traveling to San Miguel on Thursday and Elfrida on Friday to play Valley Union.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.