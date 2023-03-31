BISBEE − The Tombstone Yellow Jackets won their fourth straight game and handed the Bisbee Pumas their second straight loss on Tuesday, March 28, winning the 2A East Regional showdown 4-3 at the Warren Ballpark.
Tombstone scored two of its four runs in the top of the third when Ty Adams doubled scoring DJ Elias and Andrew Griesemer giving the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead.
Bisbee tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. Bryan Martinez tagged up and scored after Sebastian Lopez flew out. Tyler McBride later tied the game when he stole third and later scored on the overthrow.
The Yellow Jackets reclaimed the lead at 3-2 in the top of the fourth when Cesar Canez scored when Miguel Rincon grounded out.
Gabe Garcia’s run in the top of the sixth gave Tombstone a 4-2 lead.
Bisbee’s David Chapman, pinch running for David Zamudio, scored on an error in the bottom of the sixth making the score 4-3.
Canez pitched 5⅔ innings for Tombstone allowing four runs, three hits, striking out eight and walking three. Elias threw 1⅓ innings in relief and allowed no runs and no hits. He struck out one and walked one.
Jose Mendez took the loss for Bisbee, his first at home this season. Jose threw all seven innings, allowed four runs, five hits, struck out five and walked two.
Elias hit 2-for-4 for Tombstone with a run scored. Adams was 1-for-3 with two RBIs; Maurice Alavarez was 1-for-3 and Canez 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Victor Ramirez hit 2-for-3 for Bisbee, Zamudio was 1-for-2 and Diego Chavez 1-for-3.
Tombstone, 10-6 overall counting tournaments, 4-3 in both conference and region has another key 2A East Region showdown on Friday when they take on the Benson Bobcats in Benson in a 4 p.m. game.
Bisbee, 9-7 overall counting tournaments, 3-3 in both conference and region, will be in Tucson Friday, March 31 taking on the Santa Rita Eagles. First pitch for that game is also 4 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.