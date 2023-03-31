Tombstone slips by Bisbee 4-3 in 2A East Regional showdown

Tombstone's Miles McClain tags out Bisbee's Victor Ramirez as he slides into third base Tuesday in Bisbee.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

BISBEE − The Tombstone Yellow Jackets won their fourth straight game and handed the Bisbee Pumas their second straight loss on Tuesday, March 28, winning the 2A East Regional showdown 4-3 at the Warren Ballpark.

Tombstone scored two of its four runs in the top of the third when Ty Adams doubled scoring DJ Elias and Andrew Griesemer giving the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments