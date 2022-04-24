PIMA — Tombstone High School’s baseball and softball teams fell to Pima Friday in 2A East Region games.
The softball team lost 13-4 while the baseball team was defeated 3-1 after beating the Roughriders 16-2 several weeks ago in Tombstone.
The baseball game was scoreless going into the top of the fifth when Gabe Garcia’s RBI single scored Joel Esparza, giving the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 lead.
Tombstone carried that lead into the bottom of the sixth when Pima scored three runs as an error led to two runs and a RBI double gave the Roughriders a 3-1 lead.
DJ Elias and Ty Adams pitched for Tombstone, allowing Pima four hits, walking two and striking out 13.
The Yellow Jackets had seven hits. Elias was 2-for-3; Esparza, Garcia, Adams and Muarice Alvarez each were 1-for-3.
In the softball game Pima scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and added another in the third, taking a 7-0 lead.
Tombstone scored all four of its runs in the top of the fourth. Julia Schilling scored Tombstone’s on an Aidan Elias single. Gabby Gallegos, Elias and Alexis Terrazas scored on a series of walks and a ground out making the score 7-4.
Pima countered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and four in the bottom of the fifth.
Freshman Brianna True pitched for Tombstone, giving up seven hits, walking 17 and striking out seven.
Tombstone had three hits. Gallegos, Elias and Terrazas each were 1-for-3. Cesar Canez was 1-for-4.
The loss drops Tombstone softball to 4-15 overall, 1-9 in conference, 0-9 in region.
The baseball team drops to 14-10 overall, 9-4 in conference, 5-4 in region but remains in contention for the 2A state playoffs.
Tombstone wraps up its regular season Tuesday, April 26, versus Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.