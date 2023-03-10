Tombstone High School’s baseball and softball teams suffered losses to Pima on Tuesday, March 7.
The baseball team lost to the Roughriders 7-3 while the softball team was defeated 16-2.
In the baseball game, Tombstone scored a run in the top of the first when DJ Elias came home on a Ty Adams sacrifice fly.
Pima tied the game in the bottom of the first on a two-out home run to center field. The Roughriders scored again in the bottom of the second taking a 2-1 lead.
Andrew Griesemer’s run off a Cesar Canez sacrifice fly tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the third.
Pima regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth before scoring additional runs in the fifth for a 7-2 lead.
Elias pitched all six innings for Tombstone giving up seven runs, nine hits, striking out eight and walking one.
Tombstone had just two hits. Griesemer and Elias each were 1-for-2 with a run scored.
In the softball game, Pima used a 10-run second and a three-run third to take a 14-0 lead.
Tombstone got both of its runs in the top of the fourth when Brianna True and Julia Schilling scored.
True and Kyla Gross pitched for Tombstone, allowing Pima 16 runs, 11 hits, 11 walks and six strikeouts.
Schilling had Tombstone’s lone hit.
Tombstone baseball is at a tournament in Cobre, New Mexico, Thursday, Friday and Saturday March 9-11.
Tombstone softball will be playing in the Hilda Luna Softball Tournament in Douglas March 10-11. The Yellow Jackets will face Bisbee, St. David and Safford in pool play games on Friday and then play in a double elimination tournament on Saturday.
