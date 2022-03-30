TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets used a nine-run second inning rally to spark them to their fifth straight win Monday as they beat the Pima Roughriders 16-2 in a 2A East Region baseball game.
After Joel Esparza’s run in the bottom of the first gave Tombstone a 1-0 lead, the Yellow Jackets sent 15 batters to the plate in the second inning, scoring nine runs and getting six hits and five walks and aided by a Pima error. Miles McLain and Gabe Garcia each had a two-run singles; Ty Adams and Damian Elias each had RBI doubles as the Yellow Jackets led 10-0 after the second inning.
Pima scored one of its two runs in the top of the third. Tombstone countered in the bottom half of the inning with another three runs before tacking on three more in the fourth taking a 16-1 lead.
Adams was the winning pitcher for Tombstone, allowing three hits, walking five and striking out six.
The Yellow Jackets had 16 hits. Elias was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs; Nate Ellison 2-for-3 with a run scored and four RBIs; Cesar Canez 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. McClain was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs; Miguel Rincon 1-for-1, two runs scored and an RBI.
Tombstone, 10-6 overall, 6-0 in conference, 3-0 in region, will be at Tucson San Miguel on Thursday and Elfrida Valley Union on Friday.
