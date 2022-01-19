What was hoped to be a competitive basketball game failed to materialize as Tombstone had its game canceled against Morenci on Monday.
“The cancellation was on our end as we had a boy test positive for COVID last Saturday,” Tombstone athletic director Brian Miller said. “The decision was made by both schools as Morenci had just gone through COVID-19 protocol, and they did not want to go through it again.”
The girls were scheduled to play at Morenci on Monday along with the boys but that game also was canceled.
“No member on the girls team had COVID-19, but they were all close together that we felt it was safer to cancel their game too,” Miller said. “There was a girl on Saturday that was not feeling well so we checked all of the kids and made a decision based on the safety and well being of all our kids.”
Tombstone is faring better nor worse with the pandemic, according to Miller.
“What do you mean, it is affecting the entire country,” Miller said. “Other schools have also canceled games this season.”
When asked how much it has affected the school, Miller would not go into detail.
“I am not of the liberty to say that, and it is not something that I want to talk about,” Miller said. “We have school every day, and we follow the protocols, and we have kids get tested and let us know if they have COVID-19.”
Tombstone looks to get back on the court this week as the regular season is near its conclusion.
“The girls will start practicing today and the boys will practice again on Wednesday,” Miller said.
Tombstone returns to the court on Friday, Jan. 21, to host the Pima Roughriders at 7.
“As of now, we still plan on playing Friday,” Miller said.
