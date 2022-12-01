TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets basketball team is entering the 2022-23 season with nowhere to go but up after finishing 2-17 last season.
Head coach Dennis Baker, entering his second season, said his team will be better prepared because it knows what type of coach he is and what he expects out of his players.
“I stick to what I know and what I want is focus and effort,” he said. “Those are the things I can control. Our players at this point know what the expectations are and that’s high levels of focus, and high levels of effort.”
The team is guard oriented with nine guards and three forwards. Baker said he had planned on having more height in the lineup but two of the tallest players from last year’s team decided not to play this season.
“We’re really small,” Baker said. “Two of the bigger seniors that we thought would come back aren’t going to be playing basketball this year. We’re going to have to adapt to being small and play scrappy and play bigger than we are.”
Tombstone is fortunate to have three of their top players returning from last season, including leading scorers Malachi Keller, Alec Jordan and Amani Leech.
“He’s one of those types of players that is the first one in the gym and the last to leave,’’ Baker said of Keller, who also excels in track and football. “He showed glimpses of what he could do last year and had several 20-point games.”
But it’s going to be defense that will be the difference maker for the Yellow Jackets if they are to be competitive, said Baker.
“We’re a defensive team that can be physical. Just because we’re not big doesn’t mean we’re not physical, so we’ll pride ourselves on our defense and go from there,” he said.
Offensively, because of their size Baker said that they’ll push the ball up court, when possible, but he doesn’t think they are a fast-paced team.
“We’re not necessarily up-tempo, but because of our size it plays to our advantage to be fast paced. We have a guard-centric type of game,” Baker said.
The Tombstone staff consists of Baker and two first-year assistants, Solomon Buchanan and Jorge Molina.ww
