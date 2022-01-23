TOMBSTONE — It was a dismal night for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets boys basketball team as they fell to 94-34 to the Pima Roughriders.
“Pima is a very good basketball team and a great example of where we want to be in the future,” Tombstone coach Dennis Baker said. “With us being so shorthanded, it is really hard for us to gauge where we are as a team.”
Tombstone falls to 3-11 this season while Pima improves to 9-2.
Malachi Keller led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points. Amari Leech added nine points.
“We still had players out there fighting hard last night and a lot of our junior varsity players got some game experience as well,” Baker said.
Tombstone’s players, like others, are having to deal with quarantines as well as class.
“It can be difficult to keep focus on basketball when they have so many other things to focus on such as schoolwork,” Baker said. “A lot of kids are missing time because of COVID-19 quarantines with school so keeping ahead on your academics has been a challenge as well as missing practice.”
COVID-19 has helped make the players more resilient.
“Of course, there are definitely opportunities to learn from this situation as we are all learning more about COVID-19 on the fly,” Baker said. “These players are dealing with situations that their teachers and coaches never dealt with.”
Tombstone returns to the court on Tuesday to host the Benson Bobcats at 7 p.m.
“I am confident that we will definitely bounce back from this loss,” Baker said. “Our team has dealt with a lot of setbacks this season, so it has built their ability to overcome adversity.”
