TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets boys basketball team returned to play last week with mixed results.
“We have had such a tumultuous season that has seen players miss time due to illnesses, injuries and eligibility,” Tombstone coach Dennis Baker said. “An overall improvement of our team chemistry is what I think needs the most improvement.”
On Friday, Jan. 7, Tombstone fell to the Gregory School of Tucson, 58-32.
The Yellow Jackets’ Malachi Keller led the team with 13 points
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Yellow Jackets defeated Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 48-44.
Keller led the Colts with 20 points.
“I think we have improved the most on the defensive side of the floor,” Baker said. “It is still not where we want to be, but it is where the coaches and I have emphasized the most in practice and film.”
“A good week for us is consistent progress and improvement,” Baker said. “We have three games in the next seven games against really good opponents in our region so now is a good time for our team to gel and get some continuity.”
Tombstone returns to the court on Friday, Jan. 14, hosting the 3-1 Bisbee Pumas at 7 p.m.
After that, the Yellow Jackets travel to Morenci on Jan. 17.
“Our depth will be very important like it has been all season with the amount of players we have had out,” Baker said. “A lot of our junior varsity players have played major varsity minutes out of necessity, which is great for our future.”
In Baker’s first year, he has dealt with numerous challenges, including an entire new varsity roster.
“Patience is definitely a necessity when it comes to a young team, but I try to coach everyone the same,” Baker said. “We have a lot of time with these players and to see their growth in such a short period of time, we have much to look forward to over the next two or three years.”
