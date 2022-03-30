Purchase Access

WILLCOX — Tombstone High School’s girls tennis team remained unbeaten at 6-0 after beating Willcox 6-3 March 24 while in the boys match, Willcox knocked off Tombstone 8-1.

In the girls match, Skyler Mazzanti, Tombstone’s No. 1 singles player, defeated Jodi Denny 6-3, 7-5.

The Yellow Jackets’ Kiersten Schilling defeated Kamrielle Wyatt 6-4, 6-4 in No. 2 singles.

Jamora Haynes at No. 3 singles for Tombstone, was a 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 winner over Kennedy Peterson.

Willcox won the No. 4 and No. 5 singles matches. Valerie Durazo got by Makinzee Meinhardt 6-3, 6-2 and Marissa Paz was a 6-4, 6-0 winner over Addilynn Thomasson.

Tombstone freshman McKenzie Mazzanti atNo. 6 singles beat senior Beyonce Felix 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Willcox’s No. 1 duo of Wyatt and Denny defeated Skyler Mazzanti and Schilling 8-2.

Tombstone took the next doubles matches as Meinhardt/Haynes beat Teresa Trujillo and Beyonce Felix 8-6 and Thomasson and McKenzie Mazzanti downed Keira Lentz and Durazo, 8-6.

In the boys match, Willcox’s Jacob Kauffman shut out Tombstone’s Diego Nunez 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

Ryan McClaine, at No. 2 singles for the Cowboys, beat Adam Cloud 6-1, 6-1.

Hunter Childers of Willcox blanked Joseph Valenzuela 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

Tombstone’s Victor Luna gave the Yellow Jackets their lone win of the match when he beat Spencer Allred 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 at No. 4 singles.

Jonathan Collins of Willcox was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Josiah Morales at No. 5 singles and Lane Whetten, playing No. 6 singles for the Cowboys, won by forfeit.

In doubles play, McClaine and Kauffman beat Cloud and Nunez 8-1; Childers and Allred shutout Luna and Valenzuela 8-0 and Collins and Whetten won by forfeit.

Tombstone tennis will be in Tucson Thursday for a match at St. Augustine before hosting Desert Christian of Tucson on Friday.

Willcox hosted Thatcher on Monday and was at St. David on Tuesday. On Thursday, the WHS tennis teams will be at Morenci.



