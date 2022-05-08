GOODYEAR − The Tombstone Yellow Jackets are headed to the 2A state baseball semifinals after beating 2A East rival Morenci 7-1 Saturday in the state quarterfinals.
The fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets will face top seed Scottsdale Christian Friday, May 13, at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Arizona Interscholastic Association has yet to announce a game time.
Saturday’s Tombstone versus Morenci meeting was the third time this year these two teams had met. Tombstone won the first game 4-2 March 25 in Tombstone only to lose the rematch three weeks later in Morenci 6-5.
In Saturday’s state quarterfinal game, the Wildcats struck first, scoring a run in the top of the first.
Tombstone tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom half of the inning when DJ Elias’ single scored Joel Esparza.
The score remained tied until the bottom of the fifth when Tombstone rallied for six runs. Gabe Garcia’s bases-loaded walk scored Miles McLain, giving the Yellow Jackets a 2-1 edge. Ty Adams then delivered a two-run single that scored Cesar Canez and Esparza. Garcia and Elias later scored giving Tombstone a 7-1 lead.
Elias pitched six innings for the Yellow Jackets, giving up one run and four hits while striking out six and walking two. Adams pitched the seventh, walking two.
Tombstone had six hits. Esparza was 2-for-4 and scored two runs, Adams was 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs, Elias was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI and Maurice Alvarez was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
In first-round games on Friday, the Yellow Jackets shut out the Phoenix Country Day School Eagles, relying on Canez, who pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 11.
Tombstone scored three runs in the first inning, twice in the third and once in the fifth, building a 6-0 lead.
Adams led the Yellow Jackets at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Elias was 2-for-3 with two RBIs; and Garcia 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Benson 10, Willcox 3
Benson also advanced to the 2A state baseball semifinals after knocking off East Region rival Willcox 10-3 Saturday.
In Friday’s first-round games, Benson shut out Trivium Prep 9-0 while Willcox downed Scottsdale Horizon Honors 18-2.
No. 3 seed Benson meets No. 2 seed Miami in the other 2A semifinal Friday, May 13.
A recap of Benson’s Friday and Saturday games will be in the Wednesday county edition of the Herald/Review.
