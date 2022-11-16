Tombstone, Benson volleyball receive top 2A East honors By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tombstone's Kiersten Schilling (10) in action against Pima earlier this season, has been named the 2A East Region Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tombstone High School senior Kiersten Schilling has been named the 2A East Region Offensive Player of the Year as well as the region’s overall player of the year.Benson’s Ellie Palmer was named the 2A East Region Defensive Player of the Year.Kiersten as well as her sister, Julia Schilling, were awarded first-team honors along with Arceli Blackwell and Hannah Humphrey.Benson’s Trinity Foy and Palmer were named to the first team along with Willcox’s Brandi Larson and Kennedy Peterson.Second-team honors went to Benson’s Ally Crouse, Grace Coulston and Tatum Benson; Tombstone’s Makenzie Meinhardt; and Willcox’s Malia Rogers and Maddie Bennett.There were no honorable mention honors for volleyball in the 2A East. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kiersten Schilling Volleyball Honor Sport School Ellie Palmer First Team Tombstone High School Defensive Player Tatum Benson Player Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Man who shot 2 people at Huachuca City RV business arrested; 1 victim dead Attempted murder trial unfolding in Cochise County Superior Court Woman who struck bicyclist and left gets jail, probation Man charged with child molestation offenses requests settlement conference Bisbee, Tombstone football awarded all region honors McCaa’s projected win in SV mayoral race fulfills boyhood prophecy One-stop center will centralize border-related crimes work Hobbs promises 'open door' policy as governor Douglas has exciting finish in season ending loss to Vista Grande Buena JROTC hosts moving flag retirement ceremony Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 3 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Man who shot 2 people at Huachuca City RV business arrested; 1 victim dead Attempted murder trial unfolding in Cochise County Superior Court Woman who struck bicyclist and left gets jail, probation Man charged with child molestation offenses requests settlement conference Bisbee, Tombstone football awarded all region honors McCaa’s projected win in SV mayoral race fulfills boyhood prophecy One-stop center will centralize border-related crimes work Hobbs promises 'open door' policy as governor Douglas has exciting finish in season ending loss to Vista Grande Buena JROTC hosts moving flag retirement ceremony COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
