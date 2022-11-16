Tombstone, Benson volleyball awarded top 2A East honors

Tombstone's Kiersten Schilling (10) in action against Pima earlier this season, has been named the 2A East Region Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Tombstone High School senior Kiersten Schilling has been named the 2A East Region Offensive Player of the Year as well as the region’s overall player of the year.

Benson’s Ellie Palmer was named the 2A East Region Defensive Player of the Year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments