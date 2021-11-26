TOMBSTONE— With basketball season tipping off, Tombstone hopes to enjoy a COVID-19-less season this year.
It was an unfortunate beginning to the Yellow Jackets’ season as Tombstone fell 89-36 to Madison Highland Prep Tuesday night.
“I do not have a whole lot of expectations as far as wins and losses go this season but I want to see consistent improvement,” Tombstone coach Dennis Baker said. “I expect the team to come together and grow and improve as a whole.”
It was Baker’s first game as head coach as he replaced Tombstone legend Steve Lane, who coached the Yellow Jackets for 11 years.
The Yellow Jackets have only two seniors in Cameron Olson and Adrian Fox.
“It is tough for us as coaches because we depend a lot on working with our younger players and seeing the growth from year-to-year,” Baker said. “It is an extremely interesting situation where we are coaching a team full of kids that were not with us last season.”
Tombstone’s lack of continuity may cause growing pains.
“Our entire program from freshman to seniors are new to the basketball program,” Baker said. “Not having the ability to develop your players in the offseason is something that we truly missed.”
For the Yellow Jackets, this is a rebuilding year.
“If we can see week-to-week growth from our varsity and JV kids, then I would consider that a successful year,” Baker said. “These guys have improved so much over the fall and during preseason that I expect them to keep up this pace.”
The Yellow Jackets return to the court on Monday, Nov. 29, hosting the St. David Tigers. It will be St. David’s season opener.
“If we can keep getting better as the season progresses, I believe we could be a solid team by season’s end,” Baker said. “Our main objective is to have a strong team mentality.”
After St. David, Tombstone’s next home game will be against Patagonia on Thursday, Dec. 16.
