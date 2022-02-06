Tombstone boys, girls fall to Morenci

Tombstone freshman Rachael Thursby brings the ball up court while Morenci's Delicia Roybal applies some pressure Friday.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TOMBSTONE − Tombstone High School’s boys and girls basketball teams each had a rough night Friday, dropping their respective 2A East Region games to the Morenci Wildcats.

The Tombstone girls fell 51-18 while the Yellow Jacket boys lost 70-37.

Tombstone’s girls had regained some of its players who had been out the past several weeks due to a variety of reasons.

Even with the returning players, Morenci took a 14-4 lead and led 20-4 after the first quarter.

The Wildcats outscored the Yellow Jackets 10-5 in the second quarter for a 30-9 halftime lead.

A 12-3 Morenci run in the third quarter gave the Wildcats a 42-12 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Freshman Rachel Thursby led Tombstone with six points. Arceli Blackwell followed with five.

In the boys game that followed, Morenci began by drilling back-to-back to back 3’s, taking a 9-2 lead. The Wildcats led 21-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Morenci padded its lead to 18 in the second quarter only to see Tombstone’s Malachi Kelller hit a pair of 3-pointers that made the score 40-27 at the intermission.

The second half was all Morenci as the Wildcats outscored the Yellow Jackets 33-10.

The Tombstone teams wrap up regular season play this week with a road game Monday at Pima. Thursday they will host Willcox on Senior Night before concluding the regular season Friday at Morenci.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments