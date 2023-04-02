Tombstone boys, girls tennis shut out Patagonia By Linda Lou Lamb Special to the Herald/Review Apr 2, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tombstone High School boys and girls tennis teams shut out the Patagonia Lobos on Thursday, March 30.The boys won 7-0 and the girls won 9-0.In the boys match, Tombstone’s top singles player, senior Adam Cloud, was a 10-8 winner.Senior Caleb Russian posted a 10-7 win at No.2 singles.Senior Joshua Asato won his No. 3 singles match 10-8 and junior Kyle Asato was a 10-1 winner at No. 4 singles.Senior Joe Valenzuela won his No. 5 singles match by forfeit.In doubles, Russian and Cloud won 10-8.Kyle and Joshua Asato were 8-3 winners in their No. 2 doubles match.In the girls match Patagonia had just two players to Tombstone’s complete squad of six.Tombstone senior Skylar Mazzanti was a 10-0 winner at No. 1 singles.Jamora Haynes was a 10-1 winner in No. 2 singles.Makinzee Meinhardt, Dystiny Dyson, McKenzie Mazzanti and Rose Spoto won their matches by forfeit.Haynes and Meinhardt were the lone doubles team to play. They won their match. The score was not available.Dyson and Skylar Mazzanti and Akasia Cederlof and Makinzee Meinhardt all won their matches by forfeit.Both Tombstone squads are 3-3 overall, 3-2 in the division and 2-0 in section. The Yellow Jackets will be at Pima on Monday, April 3, and at St. David on Friday, April 7. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Gambling Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Landowner requests removal of petitioners following confrontation with interim elections director Donkeys dash to victory Chock full of vintage collectibles, Bisbee's M2Retro is a must-visit Cochise History: The ever-evolving San Pedro Interim Elections Director Stevens confronts recall petitioners CCSO gets approval on $4.5 million building purchase Douglas family stays positive amid tragedies Miracle Valley’s golden-domed cathedral slated for demolition Man in fatal car accident receives six-month sentence Angry migrants head toward border crossing after deadly fire Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 3 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Landowner requests removal of petitioners following confrontation with interim elections director Donkeys dash to victory Chock full of vintage collectibles, Bisbee's M2Retro is a must-visit Cochise History: The ever-evolving San Pedro Interim Elections Director Stevens confronts recall petitioners CCSO gets approval on $4.5 million building purchase Douglas family stays positive amid tragedies Miracle Valley’s golden-domed cathedral slated for demolition Man in fatal car accident receives six-month sentence Angry migrants head toward border crossing after deadly fire COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
