BENSON — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets boys basketball team had a solid showing at the Benson Holiday Tournament Dec. 10-11.

“We had a little bit of good and bad in the tournament,” Tombstone coach Dennis Baker said. “Overall, I say it was a positive experience because we can learn from our mistakes.”

Tombstone ended the tournament with a bang, defeating Valley Union 67-12 on Saturday.

“I expect us to continue growing and improving throughout the season,” Baker said. “For a lot of our players, this is their first year playing varsity so there is still a learning process for us.”

The Yellow Jackets got out to a 24-6 lead in the first quarter against Valley Union and never looked back. At halftime, Tombstone was primed for a blowout, leading 41-11.

Tombstone’s defensive domination continued, allowomg VU only one point in the second half.

Malachi Keller led Tombstone with 16 points while Alec Jordan added 15.

Earlier that day, Tombstone fought hard against the Empire, but fell 72-50.

Malachi Keller led the team with 15 points while Julian Ortiz scored 11.

The game was close at halftime with Empire leading 30-29.

In the second half, Empire outscored Tombstone 42-21 to pull away for the victory.

“We have some bumps and bruises as we get experience but we definitely must improve our team defense overall,” Baker said.

On Friday, Dec. 10, the Yellow Jackets fell to Sahuarita 74-47.

Sahuarita led 25-16 after the first quarter. The Mustangs extended their lead to double digits in the second quarter for a 46-26 halftime advantage.

Sahuarita kept its momentum going in the second half for the victory.

Alec Jordan led the Yellow Jackets with 13 points while Keller added 10.

Tombstone is 2-3.

“We are exactly where we thought we would be at this point in the season,” Baker said. “Our expectations are still high, so I still believe we can do great things this season.”

Next up for Tombstone is a trip to Duncan to take on the 4-2 Wildkats.

“If we can keep getting better as the season progresses, I believe we could be a solid team by season’s end,” Baker said. “Our main objective is to have a strong team mentality.”

