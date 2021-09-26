If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets picked up their first home win of the season Friday, dominating the Tucson Catalina Trojans 47-0.
Tombstone came out the gates firing, scoring two touchdowns in less than six minutes, one of them a 65-yard punt return by Damian Elias. The Jackets took a 26-0 first-quarter lead and led 33-0 at the half.
Turnovers were a problem for the Trojans in the first half with two fumbles and one interception that was returned for a score by J’miah Wallis. The Yellow Jackets defense forced six turnovers, five of which were fumbles.
Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said his game plan was “just to execute, work on things they had been struggling on, defense doing their jobs.”
Dometrious Fenning rushed for 144 yard and two touchdowns before he was injured and did not return. His status for next week is uncertain.
Catalina never looked comfortable, not able to get anything to go its way.
Tombstone quarterback Aliaz Dyson had two touchdowns, one on the ground and another through the air.
The Yellow Jackets totaled 59 yards passing, 324 rushing.
Some big defensive players for Tombstone were Jaden Degnan, who forced a fumble and had six tackles; Andrew Griesmor, who had eight tackles and a fumble recovery; and Wallis, who had nine tackles, a fumble recovery and a 70-yard touchdown return.
Tombstone (2-2) will be in Willcox Friday to ace the 5-0 Cowboys in their homecoming game.
Bonilla said this about the tough schedule ahead: “Very tough region, the rest of the way is rough so we’re just gonna keep grinding and try to improve everyday and prepare the best we can.”
