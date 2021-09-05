If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets offense sputtered Friday and never could get going while visiting Chandler Prep took advantage of six turnovers, three of which led to scores, as the Titans shut out Tombstone 35-0 before a stunned hometown crowd.
Friday’s 2A game was scoreless until midway through the second quarter when a snap on a fourth-down punt by Tombstone was mishandled and recovered by Chandler Prep deep in its territory. The Titans would need just three plays to score, taking a 7-0 lead at the half.
The second half began with Chandler Prep taking the opening drive and moving 62 yards in five plays in less than 2½ minutes, scoring on a 6-yard TD pass for a 14-0 lead.
Tombstone freshman quarterback Aliaz Dyson, playing in just his second high school game, then had two consecutive interceptions returned for scores as Chandler Prep increased its lead to 28-0 going into the fourth quarter.
The Titans tacked on another score in the fourth quarter.
Statistics for the game were not available at press time. Tombstone first-year coach Dominik Bonilla said things went bad in a hurry in the second half and the Yellow Jackets weren’t able to recover. A majority of his players are freshman or sophomores.
“It was a close game in the first half, and while we missed some opportunities, I was pleased with how we battled,” he said. “As time went on our youth showed and our mental mistakes began to stack up. I still don’t think they’re 35 points better than us.”
The coach admitted Dyson was trying to do too much at times instead of allowing his teammates to help him. The protection he needed to make those plays wasn’t there.
“Losing like this, especially at home, is frustrating but we know we’re young and we have a lot of youth on the field,” he said. “We’ll get better.”
Bonilla confirmed that Tombstone’s game for this week against San Carlos has been canceled and athletic officials are trying to line up another opponent.
