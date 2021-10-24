If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TOMBSTONE —The Benson Bobcats traveled to Tombstone Friday, spoiling the Yellow Jackets’ homecoming game in a 49-6 2A San Pedro Region game.
The Bobcats rolled to a 42-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Adding another TD in the second quarter, Benson led 49-0 at the half.
At halftime Tombstone seniors Ysabel Romero and Arturo Peralta-Rodriguez were honored as homecoming queen and king.
Tombstone scored a touchdown in the third quarter to conclude the scoring. Freshman quarterback Aliaz Dyson completed a play-action pass to Logan Stevens for the Yellow Jackets’ lone score.
“We came out, played well, and stayed healthy,” Benson coach Chris Determan said.
The Bobcats had four first downs on 14 total plays and four penalties for 42 yards.
Senior Brok Determan was 4-for-4 passing for 144 yards, senior Devin Bowling had four carries for 60 yards and one pass reception for 22 yards, senior Jace Barney had three carries for 37 yards, senior Jimmy Lerblance had one pass reception for 65 yards and senior Wyatt Wilharm had one pass reception for 40 yards.
Senior Gabe Osuna, junior Colton Tyra, and freshman Samuel Martin had four tackles each; junior Aiden Finch had an interception and a fumble recovery; and senior Ryan Francione, senior Ricky Garcia and sophomore Gavin Strouse each had a fumble recovery.
Bowling scored two touchdowns and Lerblance, Wilharm, Determan, Finch and Francione had one touchdown apiece. Wilharm was 7-for-7 in point-after attempts.
“Definitely an emotional atmosphere,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “Our kids let the nerves get to them early in the game and it was mistake after mistake, but we had some great success in the second half and had some great offensive drives. I was proud of the way our kids fought throughout the second half. We will go back to work Monday and prepare for Bisbee.”
Benson (6-2 overall, 3-1 in the 2A San Pedro) is at Willcox on Friday, Oct. 29.
Tombstone (2-6, 0-4) hosts the Bisbee Pumas on Friday, Oct. 29. It is Senior Night and Yellow Jackets Dometrious Fenning and Jeremy McCoy will be honored.
Herald/Review sports editor Bruce Whetten contributed to this article.
