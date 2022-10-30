BENSON — Tombstone High School’s 17th straight win to end the volleyball season did not come easy as the Benson Bobcats fought the Yellow Jackets to the end Thursday before dropping the match 3-1 in the regular season finale for both schools.

Scores from the match were 25-15, 25-14, both won by Tombstone; 25-15 won by Benson and 32-30 won by Tombstone.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments