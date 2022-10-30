BENSON — Tombstone High School’s 17th straight win to end the volleyball season did not come easy as the Benson Bobcats fought the Yellow Jackets to the end Thursday before dropping the match 3-1 in the regular season finale for both schools.
Scores from the match were 25-15, 25-14, both won by Tombstone; 25-15 won by Benson and 32-30 won by Tombstone.
With the win Tombstone secures itself a spot in the state championship tournament which begins Friday, Nov. 5, at Glendale Mountain Ridge High School.
It was Senior Night at Benson, and the Bobcats were motivated knowing they were also playing for a postseason state play-in spot as well as handing the newly crowned 2A East Region champion their first conference loss of the season.
Tombstone cruised to 25-14, 25-15 wins the first two sets taking a 2-0 lead.
Benson found its momentum in the third set breaking a 3-3 tie to go up 5-3,13-6, 18-10 before winning 25-15.
The fourth set of the match was the most exciting and most entertaining set of the night. Benson and Tombstone battled for each point.
Benson led early on 6-4 but Tombstone ralied to tie at 7-7. Benson went up 12-8 but Tombstone came back and took a 16-14 lead.
This set was tied at 16-16, 17-17 and 20-20. Tombstone led 23-20 late in the set and appeared to be on the verge of getting the win when Benson came back and tied the set at 23-23 before going ahead 24-23. Tombstone fought off set point and tied the score at 24-24. Still tied at 26-26, 28-28 and 29-29, Benson went up 30-29. A net serve error into the net by Benson allowed Tombstone to tie the score at 30-30.
The Yellow Jackets then managed to score the two points it needed to win the set 32-30 and match 3-1.
With the win Tombstone improved to 17-1 overall, 12-0 in both conference and region, its lone loss of the regular season coming in the season opener to St. David.
The loss was the second straight for Benson, 9-8 overall, 7-6 in conference, 6-6 in region.
Senior Ally Crouse knocked down 14 kills for Benson. Junior Amy Darwin followed with eight. Senior Ellie Palmer had three aces, Crouse and junior Trinity Foy each had two. Darwin had seven blocks, Foy and Tatum Benson each had four and Crouse three. Palmer and Benson each had 15 digs.
Tombstone was without head coach Dan Romero, who was in Texas attending a work-related event with his wife. He watched the match over the internet saying, “it was crazy.” Romero left the team in the hands of his assistant coach Moxie Mosman.
State pairings announced
Late Saturday the 2A state volleyball pairings were announced.
As expected, Tombstone was awarded a top-eight seed and will not play in the state play-in tournament.
Benson and Willcox will play in the state play-in tournament which begins Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The Bobcats received the 22nd seed and will play at 11th seed Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Academy.
Willcox was given the 19th seed and will be at No. 14 Tempe Prep.
Both matches will start at 6 p.m.
The winners of Tuesday’s play-in games will be re-seeded Wednesday morning and matched with the top eight seeds, which are Chandler Prep, Phoenix Horizon Honors, Kingman Academy, Phoenix Country Day School, Tombstone, Tempe Trivium Prep and Phoenix Veritas Prep.
