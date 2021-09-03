It was a rough home opener for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets who had six turnovers Friday, two of which resulted in touchdowns for the opposing team as Chandler Prep shutout Tombstone 35-0.

Chandler Prep led 7-0 at the half and took the first drive of the second half 62-yards in five plays for a TD taking a 14-0 lead.

Tombstone freshman quarterback Aliaz Dyson then had two consecutive interceptions returned for scores as Chandler Prep increased its lead to 28-0.

Tombstone's game with San Carlos scheduled for this next Friday has been canceled. THS athletic officials are attempting to find another opponent. 

