TOMBSTONE − There’s a sense of excitement at Tombstone High School as the Yellow Jackets gear up for the upcoming football season.
Dominik Bonilla begins his third season as head coach. His first year the Yellow Jackets were 2-7, last year 4-6.
His goal this year?
“I think we’re set up to have a really good year,” Bonilla said. “We set the expectation high in June when we started. There should be nothing less than 8-2. We expect our first playoff berth in the last couple years.
“In the last three years this is the most confident I have been going into the season. We finally got the bulk of our team to seniors and juniors. A majority of the team is second, third and fourth year into the program. We’re coming in with about 13-14 seniors, 10 juniors so the bulk of our varsity guys are very experienced. They have been in the system two to three years now.”
Bonilla has key players returning at skill positions this year.
Three of those players, junior quarterback DJ Elias, junior receiver Brendyn Downing and junior WR/LB Andrew Griesemer, have been profiled by allsportstucson.com as “2023 Southern Arizona football top underclassmen.”
“These guys are getting the recognition they deserve,” Bonilla said. “I think it’s great. We don’t get a lot of eyes down here. They’re finally being recognized by Tucson and the rest of Southern Arizona.”
Elias, who last year was a first team 2A San Pedro All-Region honoree, is considered one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Southern Arizona.
He passed for 1,203 yards and ran for 541 yards last season, completed 62 of 135 pass attempts with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions and rushed 79 times for an average of 6.8 yards, scoring 10 touchdowns.
He also recorded 55 tackles with an interception.
This is his second full season as quarterback for the Yellow Jackets, third with the program.
“I cannot wait for the season to start,” Elias said. “I really believe this team has a good chance of making the playoffs this year.”
Elias said he’s worked hard in the weightroom and studying film trying to get himself better prepared.
He says having worked with Bonilla the past two seasons, he believes they both have a better understanding of what needs to be done on the field come gametime.
“It’s like we’re brothers,” Elias said. “We understand each other.”
“DJ is such a natural athlete,” Bonilla said. “There is nothing athletically he can’t do. These last couple of years we have been working to get him mentally where he should be on the field. He’s seeing things now just like I do on the field. It’s coming a lot faster now than the past two years. I think offensively things are going to flow a lot smoother and be a lot quicker for him and we can broaden our spectrum on offense.”
On Friday the Yellow Jackets spent the day bonding. The players swam in the community pool, hung out, ate, practiced and participated in their annual run up T-hill.
“This was a good week,” Bonilla said. “I’m pleased with what I am seeing.”
The Yellow Jackets will hold a Black and Gold scrimmage at 4:30 p.m. on the field behind the school in Huachuca City on Thursday, Aug. 10.
On Friday, Aug. 17, Tombstone will host Empire in a 6 p.m. scrimmage at Tombstone High School.
The first football game is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25, in Tombstone against Laveen Heritage Academy.
