TOMBSTONE − With a full season as head coach under his belt, Tombstone High School football coach Dominik Bonilla is hoping this is the year the Yellow Jackets can earn a spot in the 2A state playoffs.
Bonilla became the coach at Tombstone in May 2021, coming from Buena where he had been an assistant coach to Joe Thomas.
Bonilla won his first game as coach of the Yellow Jackets, 42-0 over Santa Rita, but then struggled, going 1-7 in the next eight games as Tombstone finished the season 2-7 overall, 0-5 in the 2A San Pedro Region.
Assisting Bonilla this year will be Johnathan Downing, Justin Shook and Jim True.
Bonilla has had his players busy all summer doing voluntary workouts and conditioning.
“Last year coming into a rebuilding program at my alma mater with a whole new team and whole coaching staff was a big challenge,” he said. “I felt extremely rushed to get everything in place in such a small-time window. This year we are way more established, growing in all aspects of the game mentally and physically. We are all a year older now and with that comes experience.
“Last year was chapter one to our rebuild and a huge learning step for all of us. This year the players are bought in, the returners know exactly what the expectations are and are getting the new guys up to speed at a very fast rate. Only major change we had was at the quarterback position but with DJ Elias at quarterback this year we feel we have an extremely talented and well-rounded leader leading our offense.”
Freshman Alias Dyson quarterbacked the Yellow Jackets most of last season, throwing for close to 600 yards while rushing for 300 and scoring nine touchdowns. Dyson transferred to Buena, leaving the talented Elias to lead the team.
Elias, a sophomore, played in nine games last season for Tombstone, passing for 159 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 172 yards and scoring a TD.
Bonilla says almost every player is back this year.
“We have at least eight starters from last year on both sides of the ball,” he said.
In addition to Elias, who also plays defensive back, Tombstone returns junior Logan Stevens, wide receiver and defensive back; sophomore Brendyn Downing, wide receiver and defensive back; sophomore Jmiah Wallis, wide receiver, defensive back and running back; senior Isaac Villalobos, offensive and defensive lineman; sophomore Andrew Griesemer, linebacker and tight end; sophomore Sebastian Jones, running back and linebacker; and junior Adrian Torres, running back and defensive back.
Some new impact players to the team this season are junior Malachi Keller, who will play wide receiver and defensive back, and junior Jacob Wiechelt, who will play on the offensive and defensive line.
The Yellow Jackets scrimmaged Tucson Palo Verde on Aug. 10 and while the scrimmage was cut short by lightning, Bonilla was impressed by what he saw.
“I can tell our guys are hungry, we have a chip on our shoulder and have something to prove this year,” he said. “We obviously have some stuff to work on and we will iron those wrinkles out during practice, but compared to this time last year we are lightyears ahead of that.”
Tombstone kicked off its season Aug. 19 at Benson. The Yellow Jackets are off Aug. 26 and will be on the road Sept. 2 before hosting their home opener Friday, Sept. 9, versus Globe.
The Yellow Jackets compete in a very tough San Pedro Region. The top four teams from this region all secured first-round home state playoff games last year and advanced to the second round where all but Benson was eliminated. The Bobcats lost in the state semifinals to the eventual state champions.
While Benson, Morenci and Pima may be gone Willcox, Morenci, and Bisbee remain. Tucson Catalina, which the Yellow Jackets beat last year, joins the region along with Tucson Santa Rita and Tucson Tanque Verde.
“We have a tough, well-balanced schedule this year, anytime you open up with Benson and Sequoia Pathway, that’s not an easy task,” Bonilla said. “We’ve also got the defending state runner up in Morenci on the schedule, which will probably be our toughest game. Then you factor in Willcox and Tanque Verde, who have many returners from last year, they will be tough as well.
“With the drastic changes to our region I see it being a tossup this year and the years to come. We know Willcox has some guys back and Tanque Verde is moving in the right direction. Bisbee, which is our biggest rival, will also be tough. Look for some interesting hard-fought games within the region this season.”
Bonilla said he plans on sticking with a spread style of offense with a balanced mix of run and pass.
“Our defense will be different this year,” he said. “Me and my coaches are approaching defense with a different mindset, our cornerstone to our defense is free safety Wallis and linebacker Griesemer, with some size up front in Isaac Villalobos and Zach Montgomery.
“I am extremely excited about this season even with a tough schedule. I feel like we are in such a better spot than last season, obviously older and more experienced. Our coaching staff has grown, and I feel like we are moving faster than expected in the right direction, and we can surprise some people this year. I have a mission to put Tombstone football back on the map.”
