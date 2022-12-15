DOUGLAS — Wyatt Eddy, a freshman at Tombstone High School wrestling in his first high school tournament, rose to the top very quickly.
Not only did he win his 106-pound weight class but he was named the Outstanding Wrestler for the lightweight division at the 43rd Annual Tim Brown Invitational Dec. 9-10 at Douglas High School.
Eddy’s performance helped the Yellow Jackets secure third place in the tournament. He was one of three Tombstone champions Saturday but the only Yellow Jacket to be named outstanding wrestler which is voted on by the other coaches at the invitational.
Eddy, whose dad, Brad, is the assistant coach to Kevin Torres, said he’s been wrestling since he was about 4 years old and competing with various clubs and tournaments since he was 6.
“It was exciting,” Eddy said when asked how it felt being on the mat in the invitational. “I knew I had to score points to help my team.”
He admits he was surprised when he heard his name announced as outstanding wrestler.
“I wasn’t expecting that,” he said.
Brad Eddy admits it can be nerve wracking at times watching his son wrestle.
“I give him the blueprint and it’s up to him to lead himself to success,” he said. “All I can do is lay the blueprint out for him and that’s it. I try not to get nervous anymore.”
Eddy says he has been training hard in practice and accomplishing what he did at the invitational helps his confidence.
“I know as long as I work and train hard good things will happen,” he said.
Eddy says when he and dad are at home wrestling is often a topic of conversation between them.
The Tombstone freshman is aware every time he steps on the mat he’s just one mistake away from not winning. He tries to go out and execute the way he knows he can each and every match.
“I love the fact it’s so competitive and anybody can win at any time,” he said.
His father says it’s remarkable to see how much Wyatt has improved over the years.
“I can still remember his first practice,” he said. “That first year we were competing when he was 6, he would literally go out there and not give it his best effort. There were some long drives home so to speak but the following year he just kept getting better and we kept on seeing progress.
“I kept telling him to trust the work he was putting in. That’s the most important thing he can do and as long as you set some goals for yourself every single day, you cross them off and make new goals. He’s been doing that ever since he was in elementary school. He had some goals up for this weekend. He accomplished those and now we’re going back to the drawing board and starting all over.”
Eddy is a member of Tombstone’s JROTC program. He says his favorite class is English, which is taught by Torres. He likes listening to rock music, especially AC/DC.
“It always helps get me going,” he said.
He says his favorite food is a good steak from the Texas Roadhouse.
Torres says Wyatt is what he calls a “12-month wrestler” adding he’s an inspiration to the rest of the team.
“He demonstrates the moves 40-50% of the time in the (practice) room,” the coach said. “Our older guys are looking to him to work on their technique. I knew what we were getting when I got him. I’m not surprised, honestly.”
