TOMBSTONE — Girls basketball season got off to an impressive start for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets, who beat Duncan 36-15 Friday, Nov. 18, giving new coach Thomas Valenzuela his first win on opening night.
Tombstone was 6-12 last year, 4-9 in conference and 2-8 in the 2A East Region, where it finished fifth. The Yellow Jackets last qualified for state in 2020-21. In the 2A state play-in tournament they were defeated 68-33 by Phoenix John Paul II High School.
Valenzuela is working to get this team back to the postseason playoffs.
“I have coached four years at Buena, two as a JV head coach and two as a head coach,” Valenzuela said. “My assistant coach is Thomas Valenzuela Sr. His coaching background goes so far back it would take up an entire page. He has a wealth of knowledge, and we are blessed to have him on staff. Coach T (Thomas Valenzuela Sr) and I have worked together for a few years now. We were both born and raised here in Tombstone and attended THS.”Despite having nine returners, Valenzuela says it is a “young team” led by senior Arceli Blackwell who was a first team all-region honoree in volleyball. Joining her will be senior Miranda Ursell, along with junior Anisette Loreto; sophomore EJ Spenser; sophomore Rachel Thursby; junior Julie Jacquay; and sophomores Jessa Maldonado, Kashari Baker and Brooklyn Penrose.
“We have a few seniors, but we are still a young team, and having a young team means a lack of game experience,” Valenzuela said. “But we have been trying to make that up during scrimmages during practices.
“One of our strengths will be our perseverance. Our season will be full of challenges, and our life’s journey beyond the basketball court will be full of adversity. When we continue to give our utmost effort despite our circumstances, that is perseverance. It is not easy, but nothing worthwhile is easy, and we can overcome it. Being committed to a cause and having the strength to persevere is key to our ultimate success.”
Looking at the 2A East Region, Valenzuela says he thinks Pima is the heavy favorite to win the region this year.
“They just came off a state title run,” he said. “They lost some seniors last year, but overall, they have an excellent bunch of players. I wish I had a crystal ball. I am still determining where we will end up, but it will be a breakthrough year for the girls and the program. The community will see a different THS girls’ basketball team.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.