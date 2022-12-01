TOMBSTONE — Girls basketball season got off to an impressive start for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets, who beat Duncan 36-15 Friday, Nov. 18, giving new coach Thomas Valenzuela his first win on opening night.

Tombstone was 6-12 last year, 4-9 in conference and 2-8 in the 2A East Region, where it finished fifth. The Yellow Jackets last qualified for state in 2020-21. In the 2A state play-in tournament they were defeated 68-33 by Phoenix John Paul II High School.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments