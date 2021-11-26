TOMBSTONE— High school basketball season is underway in Cochise County and the Tombstone girls opened their season on Nov. 23 hosting the Madison Highland Heat.
Unfortunately for the home fans, the Yellow Jackets fell to the Heat 35-28.
Tombstone had quality looks, but was unable to convert enough shots on offense.
“We cut the lead to six points in the last few minutes but we could not take the lead,” Tombstone coach Beto Villegas said. “Turnovers and missing high-percentage shots is what did us in on Tuesday.”
Tombstone’s main objective is to compete hard every game.
“The ladies played very hard and I am incredibly happy about that,” Villegas said. “Considering it being our first game, along with the girls having the jitters, I think we played very well on against Madison Highland.”
The Yellow Jackets have only two seniors and one junior returning from last season.
“This is still a fairly young team so it is going to take a while for the girls to gel,” Villegas said.
The Yellow Jackets have six varsity players with two junior varsity players coming up.
Keiala Cowan and Lorna Steinberg are the lone seniors.
“Our style of game is to push the pace so we have to utilize our bench to keep girls fresh,” Villegas said.
Tombstone has had to rely on its defense.
“They are intense, they dive for loose balls and they never quit,” Villegas said. “It is a team effort and they all contributed against Madison Highland.”
The Yellow Jackets return to the court on Monday, Nov. 29, hosting the St. David Tigers.
Next game, Villegas expects the Yellow Jackets to come more prepared to play.
“It is going to be a tough match so I expect us to come prepared on Monday,” he said.
“St. David is one of the best teams in the region so I am hoping to compete.”
For Tombstone, it will come down to execution.
“If we can execute and consistently hit makable shots, then I believe we will have an opportunity,” Villegas said.
