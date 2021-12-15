Purchase Access

BENSON − The Tombstone Yellow Jackets girls basketball team had a great showing at the Benson Holiday Tournament, finishing third overall.

“We are continuing to improve and I believe that we are building a culture in our program,” Tombstone coach Beto Villegas said. “They are understanding how to leave it all out on the court and that we will have better outcomes when we play hard.”

In the third-place game, Tombstone came from behind against Tucson Empire to win 34-30.

“We defeated two 4A schools as a 2A school so I felt like that was huge,” Villegas said.

Trailing 25-22 at the end of the third, Tombstone’s defense helped spark the comeback.

“We are pretty much playing full court pressure the whole game so we try to control the momentum of the game,” Villegas said. “I was really proud of how they came back from a hard loss against Sahuarita to pull through for the win.”

On Friday Dec. 10, the Yellow Jackets could not get anything going and fell 67-28 to Sahuarita.

“Games like this are important because in the playoffs, you must quickly bounce back from each game,” Villegas said. “I think we showed a lot of mental toughness by putting this loss behind us.”

Rachel Thursby led the Yellow Jackets with seven points while Keiala Cowan chipped in six.

Sahuarita took the tournament championship.

In a low scoring match, Tombstone defeated Sahuarita Walden Grove 19-14 on Dec. 10.

Arceali Blackwell led the Yellow Jackets with 13 points and Thursby chipped in 11.

Tombstone trailed Walden Grove 6-4 after the first quarter, but came back to lead 8-5 at halftime.

The Yellow Jackets kept up the tight defense and ended the third quarter 17-11.

In the fourth quarter, Tombstone was able to hold on to preserve the 19-14 victory.

Thursby led the Yellow Jackets with eight points while Julie Jacquay added three points.

Tombstone improved to 3-3.

Next up for Tombstone is a home game versus the 1-4 Patagonia Lobos Thursday, Dec. 16.

“Our focus in practice has been maintaining that intensity throughout the course of the game,” Villegas said. “The ladies played very hard and I am incredibly happy about that.”

