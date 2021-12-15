BENSON − The Tombstone Yellow Jackets girls basketball team had a great showing at the Benson Holiday Tournament, finishing third overall.
“We are continuing to improve and I believe that we are building a culture in our program,” Tombstone coach Beto Villegas said. “They are understanding how to leave it all out on the court and that we will have better outcomes when we play hard.”
In the third-place game, Tombstone came from behind against Tucson Empire to win 34-30.
“We defeated two 4A schools as a 2A school so I felt like that was huge,” Villegas said.
Trailing 25-22 at the end of the third, Tombstone’s defense helped spark the comeback.
“We are pretty much playing full court pressure the whole game so we try to control the momentum of the game,” Villegas said. “I was really proud of how they came back from a hard loss against Sahuarita to pull through for the win.”
On Friday Dec. 10, the Yellow Jackets could not get anything going and fell 67-28 to Sahuarita.
“Games like this are important because in the playoffs, you must quickly bounce back from each game,” Villegas said. “I think we showed a lot of mental toughness by putting this loss behind us.”
Rachel Thursby led the Yellow Jackets with seven points while Keiala Cowan chipped in six.
Sahuarita took the tournament championship.
