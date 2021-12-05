ELFRIDA — Tombstone’s girls basketball team notched its first win of the season Thursday, beating the Valley Union Blue Devils 36-23 in a non-conference game in the G. Dale Mortenson Gymnasium.
This game was physical from the start with 15 total fouls being called against the teams in the first quarter. Tombstone had a 9-8 edge after the first and used an 11-0 run in the second quarter to take a 20-8 lead at the half.
Valley Union outscored Tombstone 10-6 in the third quarter but were outscored 10-5 in the fourth. It was Valley Union’s second straight loss.
Junior Arceli Blackwell led Tombstone with a game-high 14 points. Senior Keiala Cowan followed with nine and freshman Rachael Thursby contributed seven.
Valley Union was stymied by 31 turnovers and was 5-of-19 from the free-throw line.
Freshman Lexi Boss led the Blue Devils with seven points and sophomore Breiah Two Moons followed with five.
Tombstone coach Beto Villegas said Valley Union is always a tough team to play and he knew coming in his players were going to have to play well.
“I was happy with how the ladies played tonight,” he said. “I thought our defense was strong. I think the pressure we applied throughout the game hurt them. For the most part we did a really good job on defense.”
Villegas said his team must work on its free throws. The Yellow Jackets made 5-of-21.
“What’s very refreshing about our team is that they understand what they need to work on,” Villegas said. “It seems like every game they are adding to their experience. I see that we’re progressing. This is something that we can build on. It should increase our confidence.”
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Valley Union kicked off its season in San Manuel, falling to the Miners 40-28.
San Manuel led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 20-12 at the half. Valley Union had just 11 turnovers but was 4-of-11 from the charity stripe.
Two Moons and Boss each scored eight points to lead the Blue Devils. Kali Prudler followed with six points.
“Having an 0-2 record to start the season is definitely not what we had planned, but this young team has already shown some positive things,” Valley Union assistant coach Dusty Vasquez said.
“The season opener at San Manuel, the girls didn’t let the first game jitters get to them. They came out, hustled and played aggressively. It’s hard to keep up that style of play with only two subs.
“In the game with Tombstone, a much improved Tombstone squad came ready to play. They were very aggressive and had our girls in a state of shock. Our girls played hard but just couldn’t get anything going offensively. Once these girls start working together as a team, from start to finish, we should see a drastic improvement. But we are happy with the heart these girls have shown in the first two games.”
Tombstone, 1-2 overall, will be at Santa Rita on Tuesday before playing in the Benson Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday Dec. 10-11. The Yellow Jackets open play Dec. 10 against Sahuarita Walden Grove.
Valley Union, 0-2 has two games this week before the Benson tournament. The Blue Devils host Benson on Wednesday, will be at Bisbee on Thursday, and will face Tucson Empire Friday in the Benson tournament.
