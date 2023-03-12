Tombstone girls tennis edges Douglas 5-4 for first win of season

Tombstone High School’s girls tennis team picked up its first win of the season on Thursday, March 9, beating Douglas High School 5-4 at the DHS tennis courts.
The Tombstone boys lost their match with Douglas in Douglas, 4-0.
Tombstone High School’s girls tennis team picked up its first win of the season on Thursday, March 9, beating Douglas High School 5-4 at the DHS tennis courts.
The Tombstone boys lost their match with Douglas in Douglas, 4-0.
Three of Tombstone’s five wins came in singles where senior Skylar Mazzanti shut out Douglas sophomore Carolina Badilla 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match.
At No. 2 singles, Tombstone junior Jamora Haynes beat Douglas junior Ximena Lizarraga 6-0, 6-2.
Tombstone junior Makinzee Meinhardt defeated Douglas junior Thamara Reyes 6-1, 6-1 at No 3.
In the No. 4 singles match Douglas sophomore Scarlett Fu beat Tombstone senior Dystiny Dyson 6-1, 7-5.
DHS sophomore Paulina Flores shut out Tombstone sophomore Akasia Cederlof 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5 singles.
At No. 6 singles, Douglas freshman Katya Hernandez beat Tombstone freshman Abigail Satterfield 6-4, 6-2.
Tied at 3-3 at the end of singles the Yellow Jackets were able to win two doubles matches.
Meinhardt and Haynes beat Badilla and Lizarraga 8-1 and Mazzanti and Dyson shut out Reyes and Fu 8-0.
Douglas’ No. 3 doubles team of Hernandez and Flores beat Satterfield and Cederlof 8-4.
In the boys match three singles and one doubles were played.
Douglas’ Lleyten Angulo shut out Tombstone’s Adam Cloud 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles.
Mariano Murrieta beat Joshua Asato by the same score in No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles Felipe McGrew beat Kyle Asato 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles Murrieta and McGrew defeated Cloud and Joshua Asato 8-1.
Tombstone will travel to Benson March 14 for a match.
Douglas returns to the court March 20 when the boys team will be at Tucson Desert View while the girls will host Desert View.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.