Tombstone girls tennis edges Douglas 5-4 for first win of season

Tombstone's Makinzee Meinhardt returns a serve in her singles match in Douglas Thursday.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Tombstone High School’s girls tennis team picked up its first win of the season on Thursday, March 9, beating Douglas High School 5-4 at the DHS tennis courts.

The Tombstone boys lost their match with Douglas in Douglas, 4-0.

