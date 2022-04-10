Purchase Access

TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School’s girls tennis team chalked up its 11th straight win Thursday shutting out Pima 9-0.

The Tombstone boys had their two match winning streak snapped in a 6-2 loss to the Roughriders.

In the girls match, Skyler Mazzanti, Tombstone’s regular No. 1 singles player, was a 6-1, 6-1 winner.

Kiersten Schilling, playing No. 2 singles for the Yellow Jackets, won her match 6-1, 6-0.

Jamora Haynes, who was playing No. 3 singles for Tombstone, was a 6-2, 5-7,10-7 winner.

Makinzee Meinhardt shutout her No. 4 singles opponent 6-0, 6-0.

Addilynn Thomasson, at No. 5 singles, won her match 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 6 singles Tombstone freshman McKenzie Mazzanti, was a 6-0, 6-0 winner.

In doubles play, Skyler Mazzanti and Schilling were 8-0 winners; Meinhardt and Haynes beat their opponents 8-2 and Thomasson and McKenzie Mazzanti were 8-1 winners.

In the boys match, Tombstone’s Diego Nunez lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

Adam Cloud fell 6-3, 6-3 winner at No. 2 singles.

No score was available for Joseph Valenzuela at No. 3 singles.

Victor Luna gave the Yellow Jackets one of their two wins when he beat his opponent 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.

Joshua Asato fell at No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-0 and Tombstone forfeited its No. 6 singles match.

In doubles play, Cloud and Nunez lost 8-1; Luna and Valenzuela were 8-4 winners and Tombstone forfeited its No. 3 doubles match.

The Tombstone girls, 11-0 overall and in division play, 8-0 in sectional play, was the sixth ranked team in the state in Friday’s aia365.com tennis rankings.

The Tombstone boys 5-6 overall and in division play, 4-4 in sectional play, was ranked 29th in Friday’s aia365.com tennis rankings.

Tombstone has three matches this week. The Yellow Jackets host St. David on Tuesday; will be at Sahuarita on Wednesday and will travel to Pima on Friday.



