Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TUCSON − Tombstone High School’s girls tennis team remained unbeaten at 8-0 after beating Tucson Desert Christian 9-0 Friday in a Divison III, Section III match.

Skyler Mazzanti, Tombstone’s No. 1 singles player, was an 8-2 winner in her match.

Kiersten Schilling at No. 2 won her match by the same score.

No. 3 Jamora Haynes was an 8-4 winner.

Makinzee Meinhardt at No. 4, Addilynn Thomasson at No. 5 and McKenzie Mazzanti at No. 6 won their matches by the same score of 8-0.

In doubles, Skyler Mazzanti and Schilling were 8-1 winners; Meinhardt and Haynes won 8-2 and Thomasson and McKenzie Mazzanti won 8-4.

The win keeps the Yellow Jackets, ranked fourth in the state, at 7-0 in the section.

The Tombstone boys lost to Desert Christian 6-3 Friday.

Diego Nunez at No. 1 singles lost 8-2.

No. 2 Adam Cloud won 8-2, No. 3 Joseph Valenzuela fell 9-7, No. 4 Victor Luna won 8-5 and No. 4 Caleb Russian and No. 6 Joshua Asato each lost 8-4.

In doubles, Cloud and Nunez lost 8-5, Luna and Valenzuela won 8-2 and Russian and Asato lost 8-3.

Next up for Tombstone is a home sectional match with Benson on Tuesday followed by home matches with Patagonia and Pima on Thursday and Friday.



0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments